Young Americans for Liberty Launches New Petition to End the "Endless" COVID-19 New petition expected to garner thousands of signatures, spark change on college campuses

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) is launching a new petition drive to end the seemingly endless COVID-19 pandemic, rallying students to speak out against the "unprecedented government overreach" of the COVID-19 era. YAL urges students, faculty, and alumni to stand up for "an America where you can work freely, raise a family, and make your own decisions."

(PRNewsfoto/Young Americans for Liberty)

The petition, which is expected to garner 100,000 signatures, will be promoted heavily on social media and circulated widely on college campuses around the country. It can be accessed here .

Since the onset of the pandemic, YAL has fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates on 23 college campuses, most notably at Rutgers University, Virginia Tech University, and the University of Colorado Boulder. At Rutgers, Sara Razi—a junior at the school and one of YAL's New Jersey state chairs— organized a protest against Rutgers' vaccine mandate earlier this year, rallying hundreds of students in support of medical freedom. At Virginia Tech, YAL activists circulated a petition encouraging students to protest mandatory vaccination on campus, garnering hundreds of signatures in a matter of weeks and delivering them to the administration.

YAL has also influenced policymaking at the state level, rallying legislators to fight back against COVID-19 tyranny. Members of YAL's Hazlitt Coalition —the organization's growing network of more than 170 pro-liberty legislators from nearly 40 states—have filed 25 bills defending American citizens' rights against COVID-related infringements.

You can follow YAL on Twitter @YALiberty . To schedule an interview, please contact Luka Ladan at Luka.Ladan@ZenicaPR.com or (617) 932-9120.

Young Americans for Liberty is the nation's most active youth libetarian organization. YAL represents over 5,000 student activists at more than 500 colleges and universities across the country. The organization's Hazlitt Coalition, dedicated to advancing the cause of liberty at the state level, features over 170 pro-liberty legislators from nearly 40 states.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Young Americans for Liberty