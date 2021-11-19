Mr. Handyman® to Gift Milwaukee Power Tools to 10 Random Winners this Holiday Season in Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway

Leading Home Maintenance, Repair, and Improvement Franchise Will Give Away Premium Power Tools to Two Lucky Winners Each Day from December 10-14

WACO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Handyman, a Neighborly® company and the nation's leading home maintenance, repair, and improvement franchise, is giving away Milwaukee® power tools to 10 random winners this holiday season for its second annual Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway. Power tools are essential resources for home improvement projects, and Mr. Handyman® is here to help cross some items off holiday wish lists this year.

To enter the Ultimate Holiday Tool Giveaway, participants can visit Mr. Handyman's official entry page on Facebook and submit their names into the drawing as early as Monday, November 15, 2021. Starting Friday, December 10, 2021 through Tuesday, December 14, 2021, winners will be chosen twice a day for five days. Void where prohibited by law. Rules and limitations apply.

Whether home improvement enthusiasts choose to keep the power tool for themselves or gift it, there is an opportunity to win a cordless drill, multi-tool, random orbit sander, impact driver, reciprocating saw, jigsaw, angle grinder, circular saw, air compressor or table saw.

"We work hard year-round to bring joy and comfort to homeowners through our assistance with home improvement projects," said J.B. Sassano, President of Mr. Handyman®. "Power tools play a vital role in that, so we're proud to be a part of a gift that keeps on giving this holiday season with these top-of-the-line power tools prizes."

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. With about 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and nearly 5,000 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses, united under one platform serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com or on the Neighborly App. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

