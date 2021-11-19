McCourt Global Announces Michael Drennan as Chief Capital Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCourt Global, Inc., a diversified asset management and investment firm with a growing portfolio of operating companies, today announced the appointment of Michael Drennan as Chief Capital Officer. Drennan brings more than 30 years of experience in the global finance industry to his new role, which will focus on building a business that creates capital for the enterprise and delivers value and sustainable returns. During a career that has spanned multiple countries, Drennan has developed expertise in multiple investment approaches in both developed and emerging markets.

McCourt (PRNewsfoto/McCourt)

"I'm delighted and excited to join McCourt Global, a diverse investment firm with a pedigree of successful entrepreneurship of almost 130 years," said Drennan. "I look forward to helping the firm enhance what we already have and identify new opportunities, while staying true to our shared values."

"Michael brings a breadth of experience and unique expertise to our team," said Frank McCourt, Chairman and CEO of McCourt Global, Inc. "We are excited to welcome him and confident that we will benefit from his demonstrated leadership skills and extensive knowledge of the global financial sector."

Throughout his career, Drennan has served as a financial expert across the U.S., Europe and Asia. He has worked with investment and commercial banks; family offices; sovereign wealth funds; global macro hedge funds; and primary and broker dealers, including Citibank, Bank of America, Standard Chartered and Crédit Agricole. Drennan has managed businesses across the full suite of markets products with global and regional responsibility.

More information on McCourt Global, Inc. can be found at https://www.mccourt.com.

About McCourt Global, Inc.

McCourt Global, Inc. is a diversified asset management and investment firm with a growing portfolio of operating companies that span real estate, finance, sports, technology, and social impact. Our credo, We Invest in Better, guides our efforts in business and impact around the world. Founded in 1893 as a Boston road-building company, McCourt has expanded to a global company with offices across the U.S. and Europe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCourt Global