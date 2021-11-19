Last Call to Enter Belk's Black History Month T-Shirt Design Contest and a Chance for Reward Prizes Winner will receive a $500 Belk gift card and a $2,500 donation to their school

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out to enter Belk's t-shirt design contest and a chance to be featured online at belk.com during Black History Month in February. The contest is an opportunity for high school students to create a t-shirt design that illustrates what Black History Month means to them. The winner will have their shirt produced and sold on belk.com, as well as in the winner's local Belk store. The deadline to enter is Thursday, November 25.

In addition to being highlighted in Belk's The Culture Shop collection, the winner will also receive a $500 Belk gift card, as well as a $2,500 donation to their school. Second place will earn a $250 Belk gift card, and third place a $100 Belk gift card. Belk will select the winner and surprise them with the news in-person at the winner's school.

The Culture Shop is part of Belk's commitment to better reflect the customers and communities we serve. The launch and evolution of this initiative was a collaborative effort between Belk's Black Employee Resource Group (B.R.I.G.H.T.), cross-functional internal partners, as well as diversity and inclusion leadership.

To enter the contest, visit https://events.belk.com/BHMtshirtcontest where you can download the design template and review the rules of the contest.

