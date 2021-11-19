"COP26 Aftermath: Carbon Capture Without Conflict"

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Undesert intends to capture carbon by afforesting the world's deserts. Deserts cover approximately 33% of the global surface. Growing trees in only 2% of those deserts would be enough to capture 8 gigatonnes of CO2, restoring the delicate climate balance without competing for water or land with other vital uses. Undesert addresses the key hurdles with this plan:

Water - Undesert has patented, built, and demonstrated a solar-still capable of turning salty ocean or saline underground water into perfectly pure distilled water. This system has been deployed in the desert landscape of the United Arab Emirate's Shajar province turning salty brine into water suitable for growing trees and plants in hydroponics. Land - Undesert is using privately owned desert shrubland which is not usable for food production. They have planted, and are watering, 50 pine trees in the desert shrubland of Alamogordo, New Mexico . Survival and Capture - Local communities will be engaged to manage the trees as a source of food and income. Once the trees have reached maturity, they will be harvested for lumber and the site replanted. The tailings will be converted to biochar for the next planting, which occurs on the same land to not disturb the soil carbon. Lumber in the form of construction material has a 100 year life span. Undesert envisions adjacent construction of housing for the new community that can now reside in the former desert and maintain the new forest.

"This can really scale," says Nicholas Seet, cofounder and CEO of Undesert, "Now that we have demonstrated our ability to aforest a desert we can link that to the need from large corporations of verified carbon offsets and aforest deserts globally. Our Giga SmartFore.st product is climate triage and can promptly lower the trajectory of humankind's global warming impact."

Undesert Corporation is a Delaware C corporation based in Los Alamos, New Mexico, USA. Undesert's award winning Solar Wastewater Purification (SWAP) technology produces electrical power, deionized water, and dry salt with no liquid waste - Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). They are launching an equity crowdfunding campaign on the website Fundify.com. Contact: Nicholas Seet, 310-770-6450, nseet@undesert.com , undesert.com

