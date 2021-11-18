In a tie, Florida Power & Light Company and San Diego Gas & Electric both win a National Reliability Award at PA Consulting's 21st Annual ReliabilityOne® Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two US utilities received a ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for their commitment to grid resiliency and customer service. During the 21st Annual ReliabilityOne® Awards ceremony, PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, presented the national awards to Florida Power & Light Company and San Diego Gas & Electric. Six additional utilities were also recognized for their outstanding reliability efforts.

21st Annual ReliabilityOne® Awards

The ReliabilityOne® Awards recognize North American utilities that excelled during the 2020 calendar year in critical industry categories such as resiliency, reliability, storm response, technology and innovation, sustainability, and customer engagement. Founded in 2000, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Awards are widely considered to be one of the most prestigious honors in the electric utility industry, recognizing organizations that provide their customers with the highest levels of reliability.

Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Program Director, said: "We were pleasantly surprised to once again have a tie for the National Reliability Award. Both Florida Power & Light and San Diego Gas & Electric are top performers who are consistently driving efficient customer restoration efforts. While all our ReliabilityOne® recipients demonstrate these traits, these two utilities stood out this year thanks to their collaboration on industry leading machine learning analytics, which will provide a new approach to asset performance management."

Gregg Edeson added: "We are extremely proud to work with the top utilities in America. The data shows that ReliabilityOne® program participants, on average, experienced 44% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 55% shorter than the average US investor-owned utility, proving that participation in the program can lead to tangible benefits to consumers and stakeholders. Congratulations again to all of the utilities who won an award this year."

PA analyzes the nation's electric utility industry using publicly available information on the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI), which provides the average outage duration per customer, and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI), which measures the average number of interruptions per customer. The indices show a very slight decrease in IOU (investor-owned utility) average system outage duration by a half minute in 2020 to 122 minutes, compared to the previous year. Key to the utility reliability trend data is PA's in-depth analysis, undertaken as part of the process to identify the top performing utilities and ReliabilityOne® award recipients.

PA's certification and analyses of the utilities in the ReliabilityOne® program found that:

IOUs in 2020 saw a slight increase in average outage frequency and a slight decrease in average outage duration compared to 2019.

Average SAIDI performance of the ReliabilityOne® award recipients decreased by approximately eight minutes from 2019 to 2020. ReliabilityOne® award recipients' average SAIDI is 55% lower, or about 65 minutes better, than the average US IOU's SAIDI.

ReliabilityOne® award recipients experienced 44% lower SAIFI than the average US IOU.

Utilities are using innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to identify and mitigate problems on the distribution grid before outages are caused, including critical asset failure prediction algorithms, focused analytics to dispatch the right mix of crews, and a ReliabilityOne® Analyzer to monitor outage performance and perform outage diagnostics.

Two utilities in the program are using iPredict ™, the world's first artificially intelligent system for predicting failures in critical electricity distribution assets before they impact customers.

Utilities are building in ingenious technologies which provide more comprehensive situational awareness of their service territory, their assets, and customers. Using drones, high density cameras and satellite imagery allows utilities to make better and more informed decisions regarding restoration prioritization, maintenance, and repair.

PA recognized regional ReliabilityOne® award recipients from utilities across the US based on overall system-wide SAIDI and SAIFI performance. Regional awards criteria reflect unique challenges for utilities serving metropolitan locations and those serving suburban/rural locations. Additional categories honored utilities for Public Power, Outstanding Community Safety, Outstanding Grid Sustainability, Outstanding Technology and Innovation, Outstanding Customer Engagement, Outstanding System Resiliency, and Most Improved.

A list of all award recipients are as follows:

National ReliabilityOne® Award recipients:

The ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award was presented to both Florida Power & Light Company and San Diego Gas & Electric

The ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award goes to the utility that showcases a focus on customer service, technology deployment, operational successes, and data and analytics. For the second time, the award had a tie. Both Florida Power & Light Company and San Diego Gas & Electric excelled across outage restoration practices, real time situational awareness, sophisticated fault locating technology, comprehensive data capture, security review and analytics, proactive customer outreach programs, and innovative customer self-serve options.

This year's six Regional ReliabilityOne® Awards recipients are:

West Region (Metropolitan) – San Diego Gas & Electric

Mid-Atlantic Region (Metropolitan) – Public Service Electric and Gas Company

Northeast Region (Metropolitan) – Consolidated Edison Company of New York

Northeast Region (Suburban and Rural) – National Grid Upstate New York

Southeast Region (Metropolitan) – Florida Power & Light Company

Southeast Region (Suburban and Rural) – Gulf Power

ReliabilityOne® Award recipients for specific areas of outstanding performance are:

Public Power – Austin Energy

Most Improved – Wisconsin Public Service

Outstanding Customer Engagement – Wisconsin Public Service

Outstanding Technology and Innovation – Florida Power & Light Company

Outstanding System Resiliency – Florida Power & Light Company

Outstanding Grid Sustainability – San Diego Gas & Electric

Outstanding Community Safety – Consolidated Edison Company of New York

The awards reception was held at Skybox in San Diego before an audience that included energy industry experts and senior management of leading utilities.

For more information on PA's work in the energy and utilities sector, please visit: http://www.paconsulting.com/energy

For more information on PA's ReliabilityOne® Awards, please visit: https://www.paconsulting.com/events/2021/reliabilityone-2021/

About PA.

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are 3,300 specialists in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our people are strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the UK, US, Netherlands and Nordics. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

PA's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced 44% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 55% shorter than the average US investor-owned utility. PA has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information, visit www.paconsulting.com/energy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PA Consulting