Sesame Introduces Membership Program To Provide Additional Critical Savings On Quality Medical Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame, the only company truly lowering the price of healthcare for American consumers﹣whether they have insurance or not - today announced its first-ever membership program, designed to make quality medical care more affordable and accessible. Consumers can choose from two levels, Sesame Basic and Sesame Plus, and save an average of $200+ annually with the latter. Particularly for the 28 million Americans who do not have insurance, every dollar saved makes a real impact.

Sesame Plus is not the only way consumers can better access (and afford) care with Sesame. Since its launch in the fall of 2020, Sesame has seen the cost of doctor's visits decrease by as much as 70% from primary care and telehealth, to speciality areas including cardiology, imaging and radiology, dental, psychiatry, dermatology and more.

"Americans should not have to choose between a healthy body and a healthy wallet," said David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, and the author of The Real Costs of American Health Care. "Sesame applies modern marketplace dynamics to healthcare. As a result, we've seen hundreds of thousands of Americans -- many without insurance -- save as much as 70% on their medical care over the past year. For those that join our membership, the savings and accessibility will be even greater."

An Option for Every Family

Sesame Basic is free to join. Consumers need only a valid email address to receive the baseline tier of benefits such as access to $5 prescription medications, a Sesame customer service concierge, a simple-to-use care management interface for appointments and prescriptions and exclusive access to special deals and promotional pricing.

For just $7 per month -- 23 cents per day -- consumers can upgrade to Sesame Plus. The advantages of this inexpensive upgrade include everything in the free tier, and:

An extra 25% off all primary care visits booked on Sesame (typically $9 saved per visit)

An extra 10% off all specialist visits

5% off dental visits booked on Sesame

One free lab or blood test per year (a $65 value)

Ability to book appointments for other family members

Given the utilization of the healthcare system by the average American consumer, Sesame estimates that Sesame Plus users will save an extra $200+ per year while accessing convenient, high quality care.

The Most Care at the Lowest Cost

At just $7 per month, Sesame Plus is less expensive to join than GoodRx Gold ($9.99 for families), Ro, Cerebral and many other healthcare services, all while offering far more comprehensive access to all manners of healthcare services.

ABOUT SESAME

For the millions of Americans who pay for some or all of their own health care, Sesame is the health care superstore that delivers convenient, high-quality, full-scope medical care at affordable prices. Replicating the digital marketplace dynamics that have defined the modern standards of customer service and quality in online retail, travel, food delivery and more, Sesame gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. With a mission of "radically normal health care," Sesame offers a full range of health care services, delivered either in-person or via telehealth, and with no health insurance required. Services include acute and chronic care consults, specialty medicine, labs, imaging and more - all for as little as $25 nationwide. SesameRx, the company's pharmacy, offers hundreds of FDA-approved medications, all priced at $5 and all shipped for free.

