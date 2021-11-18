Fintainium adds senior payments executive Robert Blair to join as President

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintainium today announced that Robert Blair will be joining Fintainium as President reporting to Founder and CEO, Richard Jackman. Robert joins Fintainium with over 25 years in technology and payments.

Prior to joining Fintainium he served as Chief Product and Digital Officer of Elavon Merchant Services, a division of US Bank. Prior to Elavon, he served in executive roles at SunTrust, now Truist, including Head of Digital and Product for the Treasury Management division, head of Commercial Card Issuing and Merchant Acquiring. Prior to SunTrust, Blair also served as Chief Information Officer of TSYS Acquiring Solutions and CitiStreet.

Richard Jackman, CEO of Fintainium said "Robert is a seasoned executive we are excited to have join our team. Robert and I have known each other and worked together at various stages of our careers. During this time, I have watched him excel as a leader in payments and technology across multiple disciplines—strategy, operations, technology, and product. He is the perfect fit as we continue our mission at Fintainium."

"This is an incredible opportunity to join the Fintainium team. The opportunity to bring such a comprehensive treasury management solution to the SME market is vast," said Blair. "It is easy to see how Fintainium is primed for growth with its leading workflow treasury solution. I am proud to be joining Rich in this next venture he's founded."

Blair will be moving back to Jacksonville Beach, Florida where he has lived much of his life.

To learn more about Fintainium and the services it provides, visit https://fintainium.tiny.us/fintainium-overview

About Fintainium

With headquarters in Florida and Toronto, Fintainium facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies. Fintainium combines world class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines accounting processes for end-users.

Fintainium is an API-driven and modular platform that was designed to work seamlessly with other platforms. Fintainium's technology enables features such as three minute on-platform loan adjudication, integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, real-time payments, credit risk analysis, cash flow optimization, and back-office automation. Fintainium is the only platform that combines all these features into a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface and can also integrate into the background of a partner's larger solution.

