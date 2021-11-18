Bluefors Oy: Introducing KIDE - the New Cryogenic Platform

HELSINKI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to introduce a new cryogenic platform named KIDE that will play an important role for future research and development of quantum computing. KIDE enables unprecedented expandability and access to meet the requirements of next level quantum computing. KIDE will enable more cooling power and flexibility than any ultra-low temperature measurement system that has come before. In Finnish language, kide means snow crystal and the KIDE cryogenic platform resembles a hexagonal crystal-like geometry.

"Even when we create a larger platform, we maintain the same user accessibility and ease of use as with a smaller system. This is crucial when advanced quantum hardware scales-up," says David Gunnarsson, CTO, Bluefors." Controlling more qubits than ever motivates a new way of thinking about quantum measurement systems, starting with the cryogenic system itself."

Bluefors is the world leader in manufacturing cryogenic measurement systems for the field of quantum technology. We are dedicated to delivering the most reliable, easy-to-operate systems and versatile on the market. The quality of our products in combination with our scalable production capabilities, has made the quantum technology field recognize us as the preferred choice for their ultra-low temperature requirements. We offer a variety of models of dilution refrigerator measurement systems to meet the specific needs of our customers in laboratories in companies and universities worldwide.

