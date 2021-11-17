Xenith Names Bill Long Chief Information Security Officer

RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Solutions (Xenith) today announced Bill Long has been named as the new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) overseeing cybersecurity operations and strategy for Xenith and TRI-COR Industries (TCI); a wholly owned subsidiary of Xenith.

Xenith appoints Bill Long as CISO

Mr. Long has over 40 years of IT security experience supporting Intelligence, Defense, and Civilian customers.

Mr. Long, who has been working as a Sr. Cybersecurity Engineer for Xenith since it was founded, has over 40 years of industry experience in large enterprise network environments specializing in cybersecurity architecture, design, engineering, and operations. Mr. Long will report directly to the owners of Xenith.

Additionally, Mr. Long's experiences benefiting Xenith and TCI moving forward include:

Network security analysis, security design and architecture (cloud based and virtualized)

Computer forensics to include technical computer collection activities in support of Insider Threat investigations

Biometrics collection and processing systems and matching methodologies

Internal SOX, HIPAA, and CMMC

"We have a long history with and a great deal of trust in Bill," says Lee Shabe, CEO of Xenith. "Bill's ability to perceive risks in complex technical architectures and provide detailed solutions is unmatched."

Prior to joining Xenith, Mr. Long was the CISO and acting CIO/CTO for MFGS Inc. where he was responsible for developing and implementing an information security program, which included procedures and policies designed to protect enterprise communications, systems, and assets from both internal and external threats. Mr. Long was also responsible for the vision, strategic goals, planning, architecture, implementation and budget of current and future enterprise IT growth and capabilities that support enterprise goals.

"I've known the leadership team here at Xenith Solutions for quite some time and am very grateful for their vote of confidence," said Bill. "I look forward to this opportunity to help our customers solve the security challenges of today and to prepare them for the future."

"The experience and knowledge Bill brings to Xenith is unparalleled," stated Rowdy Adams, Xenith's Chief Client Executive. "Our customers are going to be eager to hear what he has to say when it comes to securing their systems."

Xenith's announcement today further stresses the company's dedication to their customers. The leadership continues to align the company with security requirements made public by the recent release of CMMC 2.0 and earlier signing of Executive Order 14028, Improving the Nations Cybersecurity.

About Xenith Solutions:

Xenith Solutions LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. We provide comprehensive, timely and relevant Solutions and Business Consulting support to our customers as a key partner. Our leadership brings over a century of combined experience in Defense and Civilian markets. Our employees possess experience in all aspects of solution development from requirements creation, development, test and evaluation, fielding, and sustainment. At the core of our offerings, we provide strategy and technology solutions, giving our customers valuable insights and thought leadership on the best application of information technology to drive business objectives. Xenith focuses on solving complex business challenges facing our customers. Our "Success Through Achievement" work ethic means our customers receive quality solutions through our commitment. We pride ourselves on tackling some of the most difficult operational requirements our customers have – ensuring an appropriate match between the mission requirements, financials, schedule, and security. For more information, please visit: https://www.xenithsolutions.com/

CONTACT:

Lee Shabe

703-963-3523

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xenith Solutions