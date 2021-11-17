Venvs Launches All-Inclusive Jewelry Brand Featuring Custom, Unisex Engagement Rings

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venvs, a socially responsible, all-inclusive jewelry brand designed to be worn by anyone, no matter race, gender, sexuality, sexual orientation, or ability, launched today. The queer-owned, digitally-savvy business offers unique, custom engagement rings and everyday fine jewelry that is ethically sourced and designed for modern-day consumers who want to buy from a brand that embodies diversity and inclusion.

Love and acceptance are found in every piece created by Venvs. Its ready-to-ship and custom jewelry are available at www.shopvenvs.com. Shoppers can also visit the site to schedule a one-on-one virtual consultation.

"As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I felt a huge lack of representation of myself and my community when shopping for a diamond engagement ring," said Haley Biemiller, Co-Founder of Venvs. "Venvs was created to provide representation for everyone so we can all see ourselves and align our values with the brands we choose to support. When you make the decision to buy queer-owned, you are showing that our values are worth supporting, and you recognize that love is love."

Venvs actively engages with consumers, educating them on diamond buying and offering guidance through inclusive communities on leading social media platforms like TikTok. The company has realized 10x exponential growth in customer engagements and revenue through its authentic style on TikTok (shopvenvs) and Instagram (@shopvenvs), proof of the rapid rise of social commerce.

Venvs Offers Unique, Inclusive Jewelry Lines via Custom Consultations

Venvs jewelry is available direct from www.shopvenvs.com and one-on-one virtual consultations are available for those interested in customizing an engagement ring from Venvs's extensive inventory of diamonds and gemstones.

Collections include:

The Lover Collection, featuring engagement rings in a wide range of sizes and pricing that does not vary with size. This is an important distinction, as most engagement rings are designed specifically for women and buyers are charged more for larger sizes, including sizes worn by the majority of men.

A unique selection of stones, including Salt and Pepper diamonds, clear diamonds, moissanite, and gemstones. Shoppers can select from ready-to-ship and custom designs suited to their aesthetic.

Examples include stackable bands, the Nova , a classic high-set solitaire; the Jett, a black diamond pave; and the Celeste , an antique- style crown setting (all available in 14 karat rose gold, white gold, yellow gold and platinum).

Venvs ready-to-ship and custom jewelry are available at www.shopvenvs.com.

About Venvs

Join the inclusive Venvs community at: TikTok (shopvenvs); Instagram (@shopvenvs); Pinterest (@ShopVENVS) and Facebook (shopvenvs).

