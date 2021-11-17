Randstad Executives Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' "Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing" List for Seventh Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh year in a row, Randstad executives from around the world were included in the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list published each year by the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). SIA recognizes influential female leaders in the industry worldwide and provides a platform to celebrate many of the talented women shaping the world of work. This year's list includes five Randstad executives from around the globe, demonstrating Randstad's commitment to empowering women in the workplace.

Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US)

Comprising the Americas 100 and the International 50, the Global Power 150 list shines a spotlight on women in leadership positions and recognizes the significant contributions and influence of women industry-wide. This year's list of honorees includes:

Karen Fichuk , CEO, Randstad North America; Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V.

Traci Fiatte , CEO, Professional & Commercial Staffing, Randstad USA

Rebecca Henderson , CEO, Randstad Global Businesses; Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V.

Audra Jenkins , Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Randstad North America

Annemarie Muntz , Managing Director of Randstad Global Public Affairs; former President World Employment Confederation

"Strong diverse leadership has never been so important, and as the global market leader, we have a responsibility to ensure that we are leading from the front," says Jacques van den Broek, CEO Randstad. "I am exceptionally proud that our female leaders continue to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to our company, the HR services industry, and society as a whole. I would also like to congratulate all the honorees for setting the right example and helping future generations realize their true potential."

ABOUT RANDSTAD

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randstad US