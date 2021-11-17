Media Alert: Rambus to Present at 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today announced that Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Keith Jones, chief financial officer, chief accounting officer, and corporate controller will present at the 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

