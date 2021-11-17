Enjoy A Visit With Santa Claus and Support Nationally Recognized Children's Dyslexia Centers

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Books are worlds of wonder - illuminating and educating, but for children with dyslexia, books may present more challenge than comfort. Join Visit With Santa in our mission to support the nationally recognized Children's Dyslexia Centers . Dedicated to helping children reach their full potential, the Centers leverage proven therapeutic techniques to provide the highest quality multi-sensory reading and written language tutorial services for children with dyslexia, at no charge to families.

Dyslexia is a neurological learning disability that makes it difficult to read, write and spell - it affects up to one out of every five people and impacts boys and girls equally. Without proper intervention, dyslexia can lead to literacy, academic, social, and self-esteem issues. While it is a treatable condition, millions of sufferers go without help due to lack of funds or access to services. The Children's Dyslexia Centers equip students with the skills and confidence to approach learning with eagerness.

Reading opens minds and expands horizons and so can you. When you purchase your ticket for a delightful, holiday video visit with Santa Claus for your family, or as a thoughtful gift, the proceeds support intensive reading instruction for children in grades 1 through 12. The future hinges on the success of our children. When we give children an opportunity to reach their potential, we invest in their future and the future of our world. The Visit With Santa partnership with Children's Dyslexia Centers supports children's growth and learning engagement while creating treasured memories for the child in all of us.



VisitWithSanta.com has delivered unforgettable, personalized, heart-to-heart video visits with Santa Claus to families around the world since 2016. We are a hopeful, encouraging voice to uplift children and communities by nurturing enduring belief and creating treasured memories for the child in all of us. Going from Santa's lap to your laptop is easy, affordable and can make a positive difference in the world. To learn more email media@VisitWithSanta.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @VisitWSanta.

