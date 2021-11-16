Woodruff Sawyer's 2022 P&C Looking Ahead Guide Provides a Roadmap for Navigating the Complexities of Today's Commercial Insurance Risks

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2022 P&C Looking Ahead Guide . Offering guidance through what's been a tumultuous year, the Guide covers the impact of the pandemic, accelerating climate changes and litigation trends. The good news is trends indicate an overall deceleration in insurance rate growth except in the case of Cyber.

For property, one factor leading to coverage stabilization is the increased competition with renewals and additional capacity entering the market. In addition, carriers are developing creative solutions to address an ever-changing risk landscape and offering more coverage capacity. That said, high risk sectors like wood products, heavy manufacturing and food and beverage are challenging and any risk with wildfire exposure can expect rate increases.

On the casualty side, the outlook for 2022 looks like it will be a difficult environment for most lines of coverage, with some notable exceptions. Auto, general, and umbrella liability rates remain strained by increasing claims costs and poor underwriting results. By contrast, worker's compensation and high excess casualty are stabilizing and reinvigorating insurer competition.

The current market, while difficult, provides an opportunity for risk managers to rethink how they manage their overall insurance portfolio, while refocusing on basic risk management best practices that may have been deprioritized during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carolyn Polikoff, Senior Vice President, National Commercial Lines Practice Leader notes, "Property & Casualty insurance does not need to be a mystery. But it does need to be reviewed carefully and often - by experts who know your business and the market. Woodruff Sawyer's comprehensive process reveals a broader view of your risk within the context of an evolving risk landscape. Our Guide provides invaluable guidance on the rate environment and advice for structuring an overall program in the current market."

For deeper insights, advice and our predictions for the property and casualty landscape in 2022, please join our free P&C Looking Ahead Guide webinar on Tuesday, December 07 at 1pm ET/10A PT.

