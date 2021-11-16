The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Achieves 885% year over year revenue growth in Q3 2021 to US $39 million
132% agent growth to 2,975 agents at the end of Q3 2021
TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSXV: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce that it has filed its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Additional information concerning Real's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 can be found at www.sedar.com.
Q3 Financial Highlights (unaudited) (US dollars)
- Revenue increased 885% in the third quarter of 2021 to $38.79 million, compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit grew 348% to $3.32 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $741 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.
- Net operating loss was $1.06 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $422 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss for the third quarter or 2021 was $744 thousand compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $261 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.
- Cash flow from operations increased approximately 581% to $1.03 million compared to the third quarter of 2020.
"Our third-quarter run-rate is more than $150 million, as we continue to experience growth through the combination of increases in number of agents and revenue per agent," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real. "As we build out technology not only for our agents, but for a consumer experience, we expect to be competing in the future not just with traditional and tech brokerages but to expand our total addressable market by competing with online real estate companies."
Q3 and Recent Operating Highlights (unaudited)
- Surpassed 3,000 agents October 2021, a 134% increase since October 2020.
- The value of completed real estate transactions grew 879% to $1.44 billion in Q3 2021, compared to 1.47 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Revenue per agent grew to $13 thousand, which represents an increase of 325% compared to $3 thousand in to the third quarter of 2020.
- Transactions per agent grew to 0.9 which represents an increase of 86% compared to 0.5 in the third quarter of 2020.
- Bolstered its management team with the additions of Katharine Mobley as Chief Marketing Officer and Raj Naik as Chief Operating Officer
- As of September 30, 2021, Real offered real estate brokerage services in 35 U.S. states the District of Columbia in the US and Alberta, Canada and had 50 full-time employees.
- As of September 30, 2021, Real's efficiency ratio (Full Time Employees : Agents) was 1:60, with a long term target of 1:75 . Real views this as a competitive advantage as the industry standard is a ratio of approximately 1:25.
- Real ended Q3 2021 with $45 million in cash and investments compared to total cash on hand of $1.9 million at the end of Q3 2020.
The Company will discuss the results on a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. EST.
Date:
November 16, 2021
Time:
11:00 a.m. EST*
Dial-in
North American Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Replay
North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Passcode:
42380
Webcast
*Participants are encouraged to dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference call.
About Real
Real (www.joinreal.com) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 37 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 3,000 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.
The Real Brokerage Inc
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash
36,077
21,226
Restricted cash
47
47
Investment securities available for sale at fair value
8,893
-
Trade receivables
275
117
Other receivables
23
221
Prepaid expenses and deposits
560
89
Current assets
45,875
21,700
Intangible assets
1,107
-
Property and equipment
71
14
Right-of-use assets
130
193
Non-current assets
1,308
207
Total assets
47,183
21,907
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5,955
815
Other payables
1,048
64
Lease liabilities
82
85
Current liabilities
7,085
964
Lease liabilities
71
130
Accrued Stock-based Compensation
1,084
15
Warrants outstanding
310
-
Non-current liabilities
1,465
145
Total liabilities
8,550
1,109
Equity (Deficit)
Share premium
59,236
21,668
Stock-based compensation reserve
5,680
2,760
Deficit
(26,283)
(18,448)
Equity (Deficit) attributable to owners of the company
38,633
5,980
Non-controlling interests
-
14,818
Total liabilities and equity
47,183
21,907
The Real Brokerage Inc
Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
38,798
3,939
71,202
9,469
Cost of sales
35,477
3,198
64,216
8,063
Gross profit
3,321
741
6,986
1,406
General & Administrative expenses
2,170
988
10,051
2,254
Marketing expenses
1,675
88
3,060
449
Research and development expenses
497
75
1,399
147
Other income
-
-
-
(1)
Operating loss
(1,021)
(410)
(7,524)
(1,443)
Listing expenses
-
-
-
803
Finance costs
43
12
311
29
Loss before tax
(1,064)
(422)
(7,835)
(2,275)
Net Loss
(1,064)
(422)
(7,835)
(2,275)
Total loss and comprehensive loss
(1,064)
(422)
(7,835)
(2,275)
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.006)
(0.013)
(0.05)
(0.026)
The Real Brokerage Inc
Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(In thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
Six months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income (loss)
(1,064)
(422)
(7,835)
(2,275)
Non operating expenses
Interest
43
12
311
29
Depreciation
44
10
130
59
Restructuring expense
3
-
63
-
Listing Expenses
-
-
-
459
Nasdaq listing expenses
310
-
455
-
Stock-based compensation
(80)
139
4,713
336
Adjusted EBITDA
(744)
(261)
(2,163)
(1,392)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period
(1,064)
(422)
(7,835)
(2,275)
Adjustments for:
– Depreciation
42
17
129
66
– Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
(1,696)
139
2,920
336
– Listing expenses
(36)
-
(3)
459
– Finance costs (income), net
43
32
311
28
(2,711)
(234)
(4,478)
(1,386)
Changes in:
--Restricted cash
-
-
-
-
– Trade receivables
(66)
(88)
(158)
(114)
– Other receivables
-
9
198
(12)
– Related parties
-
-
-
-
– Prepaid expenses and deposits
(385)
(27)
(471)
(27)
– Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,711
105
5,140
705
– Stock Compensation Payable (RSU)
757
-
1,069
-
– Other payables
728
20
984
18
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,034
(215)
2,284
(818)
Cash flows from investing activity
Investments in securities
-
-
(8,890)
-
Change in restricted cash
-
-
-
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(22)
(7)
(65)
(7)
Acquisition of subsidiaries consolidated for the first time (a)*
-
-
(1,100)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activity
(14)
(7)
(10,047)
(7)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from private placement
-
443
-
2,031
Additional proceeds from Qualifying Transaction
-
-
-
321
Proceeds from exercise of Warrants
-
-
26,475
-
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt
-
-
-
250
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
-
-
-
172
Purchases of Common Shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan
(2,853)
-
(3,772)
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
37
-
47
-
Payment of lease liabilities
(21)
(31)
(62)
(64)
Net cash provided by financing activities
(2,837)
412
22,688
2,710
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,817)
190
14,925
1,885
Cash, beginning of period
37,951
1,748
21,226
53
Fluctuations in foreign currency
(49)
(2)
(66)
(2)
Cash, end of period
36,077
1,936
36,077
1,936
