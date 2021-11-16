MYND Diagnostics Commences Clinical Research on Alzheimer's Disease

The Company will be initiating a clinical validation study on the use of its proprietary biomarker testing in Alzheimer's Disease diagnostics

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("MYND" or the "Company") (CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary MYND DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("MYND Diagnostics") has commenced clinical research on a testing procedure for diagnosing and monitoring Alzheimer's Disease ("AD") utilizing the Company's proprietary anti-inflammatory peptide ("MAP") biomarker.

"Our research team has begun to research and explore the potential application of our proprietary MAP biomarker for use in the identification of Alzheimers disease", stated Dr. Lyle Oberg, CEO of MYND. "The ability to make an early, accurate, dependable diagnosis in Alzheimer's Disease patients thereby allowing for earlier intervention is a huge step forward in the fight against this terrible disease. We are extremely excited that the MAP biomarker has the potential to bridge that gap. The Company's ultimate goal specific to diagnostics is to provide a cost-effective, easy to use diagnostic test kit that can be administered from anywhere with a dried blood spot. Helping families and health care practitioners with an effective tool for early diagnosis, monitoring and treatment for the millions impacted by this disease will be a significant innovation in central nervous system medicine".

MYND Diagnostics will be initiating a clinical validation of the MAP biomarker in AD by collecting known blood samples of AD and quantifying the presence of MAP against control samples. This validation is planned to start in first quarter 2022. Pending those results, the Company anticipates that a submission for FDA approval could take place as early as second half 2022 to prepare for commercialization and making the MAP Biomarker available to the public through healthcare practitioners. The Company's goal is to develop diagnostic test to monitor and potentially diagnose inflammatory diseases of the central nervous system such as Alzheimer's Disease. The Company's diagnostic test is intended to give health care providers an objective monitoring tool to improve patient outcomes by providing more tailored and efficacious treatments.

Approximately 44 million people worldwide live with AD or a related form of dementia.1 It is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., killing more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.2 Only approximately one in four people with the disease get diagnosed.3 Further, the Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and therapeutics market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach approximately USD 9 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of nearly 5.36% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.4

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc., the parent company of MYND Diagnostics Inc., is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. The Company is advancing pharmaceuticals through rigorous science and clinical trials, while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property. For more information and to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/.

