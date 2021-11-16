Intermap Reports 19% Sequential Growth for Q3 2021

Software subscriptions grew 137% during a year heavily affected by COVID

Deployment to Malaysia remains on schedule

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, announced third quarter financial results.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $1.4 million, compared with $1.2 million last quarter, and $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, resulting in continuing strong sequential revenue growth of 19%. The pandemic caused delays in government-related revenue recognition, but COVID-19 restrictions are being eased and lifted slowly. As a result, Intermap has commenced deployment to Southeast Asia and remains on schedule to complete acquisition before the end of the year.

Software and solutions revenue increased to $0.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $0.5 million for the same period in 2020. In addition, subscription-based revenue increased to $0.4 million from $0.17 million for the same periods, representing a 137% increase during a year when COVID-19 disrupted sales efforts for new subscriptions.

During the quarter, the Company announced its selection to participate on the USGS GPSC4 contract, an $850 million 5-year IDIQ, which follows Intermap's strong participation on GPSC3, GPSC2, and GPSC1 during more than a decade of proven past performance. For all its prior task order awards under USGS GPSC contracts, Intermap completed its work better than specifications, under budget, and in less time than expected. Intermap has qualified as the sole IFSAR provider on several successfully selected teams for GPSC4 and anticipates competing for its share of GPSC4 task orders commensurate with Intermap's past performance.

As of the end of the third quarter, the Company had $2.7 million of liquidity, composed of cash, accounts receivable, and unbilled revenue.

"Intermap reported another strong quarter of contract wins and accelerating top line and bottom line financial performance. We expect to continue this strong momentum through the end of 2021 and beyond," said Patrick Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "Our employees and customers around the world have proven their resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Since the start of the year, we've announced major commercial and government wins and we're currently successfully performing on those awards simultaneously on four continents."

The Company's consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, along with management's discussion and analysis for the corresponding period and related management certifications, are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information about Intermap's geospatial solutions, visit intermap.com/investors to download a presentation.

