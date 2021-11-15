Unmind joins Virgin Pulse partner network to meet demand for workplace mental health support

Virgin Pulse clients can expand their Homebase for Health® with evidence-based, self-guided wellbeing tools for employees through the Unmind platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmind has partnered with Virgin Pulse, a leading global provider of tech-enabled wellbeing solutions, making its workplace mental health platform available for contract through Virgin Pulse to employers and health plans worldwide.

The partnership with Unmind provides users with access to proactive, self-guided tools that empower employees to measure, understand, and nurture their mental wellbeing. The Unmind platform is available to eligible employees and health plan members through Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® solution.

By combining robust digital capabilities, live services, and an expansive partner ecosystem, Homebase for Health delivers a personalized experience that guides members to make the best possible decisions at every stage of their health and wellbeing journey.

The Unmind platform takes a whole-person, whole-organization approach to help people and organizations thrive with proactive and scalable support. Underpinned by clinical psychology and powered by technology, Unmind users complete the Unmind Index, a powerful mental health assessment tool, to gain insight into their wellbeing, and have access to proprietary content, tools, and resources to help them work on all aspects of their wellbeing – whether psychological, social, or physical.

"The traditional approach to mental health has focused too much on mental illness and reactive solutions. At Unmind, our goal is to supplement existing health resources with proactive care, for all employees, to help prevent serious problems before they arise," said Dr. Nick Taylor, clinical psychologist, and co-founder and CEO of Unmind. "By joining the Virgin Pulse partner network, the Unmind platform has a great opportunity to help more organizations around the globe improve key areas of their workforces' health and wellbeing."

Virgin Pulse's industry-leading engagement levels increase partner program visibility and utilization through streamlined company adoption, seamless integration, and member incentives. By rewarding members for registering and completing Unmind's Index, Virgin Pulse motivates members to develop healthy behaviors and manage chronic conditions.

As a certified partner, Unmind helps employers and health plans worldwide to eliminate administrative burdens, including vendor privacy and security reviews, product configuration, procurement, contracting, and invoicing.

Virgin Pulse improves member outcomes by unifying and simplifying member health and wellbeing through a personalized one-stop shop to meet the current and future needs of employers and health plans. Virgin Pulse can help companies build a culture of health and decrease healthcare costs by leveraging Unmind's unique approach to workplace mental health.

Founded in 2016, Unmind is the leading workplace mental health platform, empowering more than 2 million employees around the world to live more fulfilling and balanced lives. Underpinned by clinical psychology and powered by technology, the platform helps employees proactively measure, understand, and nurture their own mental health across seven core areas of wellbeing — fulfilment, coping, calmness, happiness, connection, health, and sleep.

With Unmind, leaders are empowered to drive positive cultural change across their organization by accessing aggregated and anonymized insights into the wellbeing of their people. Uber, Virgin Media, The John Lewis Partnership, Gymshark, and Standard Chartered are some of the many organizations that have partnered with Unmind to create a world where mental health is universally understood, nurtured, and celebrated.

