Rina Bovrisse Celebrates 10th Anniversary of CHATEAU SCHOOL

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rina Bovrisse just celebrated the 10th Anniversary of CHATEAU SCHOOL, a "Lifestyle Preschool" for creative families to connect, have fun and educate the children in the highly innovative program.

Bovrisse, the first woman to start the Me Too movement of fashion industry, named as "The World's Most Powerful Women" by Fortune and "The Happiness Icon" of future Governor of Tokyo candidate is the founder of CHATEAU SCHOOL.

She came up with the idea of the "Lifestyle Preschool" when she was watching a CHANEL fashion show in Paris. She was overwhelmed trying to balance her busy fashion work life and caring for her newborn baby. She dreamed of a beautiful space offering everything she wished.

This one-and-only concept became the hub for families from the industry of art, fashion, music, entertainment and technology. It is the first preschool in the world offered the "School Concierge" catering high-quality of personalized services, organic gastronomy, door-to-door Mercedes-Benz school vans, the seasonal school parties at CHANEL Beige by Alain Ducasse, The Laduree and collaboration tea ceremony with Kyoto's Toraya Confectionery founded in 1635.

Creative Direction by Bovrisse, CHATEAU SCHOOL opened THE LAB to create the "Collection". THE LAB team in Tokyo develops a wide range of items in collaboration with artists and designers from around the world, including academic programs, teaching materials, stationery, clothing, lifestyle goods, gastronomy, and storybooks.

The 10th Anniversary event started with non-stop beautiful flower deliveries celebrating the launch of 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Collection introducing the first edition of storybook series, WELCOME BOOK, Sugar Pink Soda and Blueberry Cherry Soda Marble Sorbet CHATEAU teddy bears and more.

CHATEAU SCHOOL's new headquarters is being set up in Beverly Hills, California USA.

