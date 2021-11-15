mRNA Vaccine Trailblazer Dr. Robert Malone Joins The Unity Project as Chief Medical & Regulatory Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unity Project announced today that Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS, has been named the organization's chief medical and regulatory officer. Dr. Malone is an internationally recognized physician-scientist who specializes in advanced development of medical countermeasures to infectious diseases. He is perhaps best known for his trailblazing work as the original Inventor of the mRNA vaccine platform used in the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines as well as the DNA vaccine platform used by Inovio.

"Dr. Malone is a brilliant and esteemed expert in virology, immunology and molecular biology," said Laura Sextro, CEO of The Unity Project. "He is also a courageous and honest leader whose understanding of mRNA technology is unmatched and whose scientific integrity and lifelong commitment to bioethical principals will help guide The Unity Project's mission to oppose the proposed forced vaccination of school-aged children in California."

Dr. Malone will also serve on the strategic advisory council of the non-partisan, non-profit organization that works to unify, resource, and amplify the best strategies of countless grassroots community organizations across the state of California and beyond that are opposed to the proposed K-12 COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Although The Unity Project officially launched just last week, the organization came to market announcing existing strategic partnerships with over sixty grassroots organizations across the state and beyond. In fact, the current portfolio of partnerships reflects nearly 350 county or school district-based chapters across 32 states nationally.

Dr. Malone commented, "As these vaccines are not yet market authorized and licensed, coercion of human subjects, particularly our youth, to participate in medical experimentation is specifically forbidden. Therefore, public health policies which meet generally accepted criteria for coercion to participate in clinical research are forbidden."

Dr. Malone is an internationally recognized scientist and the original inventor of mRNA vaccination, DNA vaccination, and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA delivery technologies. He holds numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines, including for fundamental DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies. He has approximately 100 peer-reviewed publications and published abstracts and about 12,000 citations of his peer reviewed publications (per Google Scholar with an "outstanding" impact factor rating). He has been an invited speaker at over 50 conferences, has chaired numerous conferences and he has sat on or served as chairperson on numerous National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Department of Defense study sections.

Dr. Malone received his medical degree from the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. He completed the Harvard Medical School fellowship as a global clinical research scholar in 2016 and was scientifically trained at the University of California at Davis, the University of California at San Diego, and at the Salk Institute Molecular Biology and Virology laboratories. Dr. Malone has served as an assistant and associate professor of pathology and surgery at the University of California at Davis, the University of Maryland, and the Armed Forces University of the Health Sciences.

The Unity Project, a non-partisan, non-profit educational organization, works to support, coordinate and amplify the efforts of the various California-based community organizations opposed to the state's proposed K-12 COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Unity Project was launched and is led by a highly diverse board of directors, credentialed strategic advisory council and executive management team; members include successful business leaders, globally recognized and respected scientists and doctors, and engaged local, regional and national community leaders. In bringing together various grassroots groups under its "broad tent," The Unity Project promotes a "parents-first" agenda focused on integrity, care, rationality, and evidence-based motivation. For more information, visit https://www.unityprojectonline.com/

