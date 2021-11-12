Hepsiburada announces advertising partnership with Facebook

ISTANBUL, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announces a joint performance advertising platform in partnership with Facebook.

Managed Partner Ads (MPA) is a next-generation social media advertising platform designed to be used exclusively by Hepsiburada's small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs). The platform allows SMEs to place targeted adverts on Facebook and Instagram. Once live, the adverts will be seen by millions of potential customers on Facebook and Instagram, helping to boost sales. The platform also enables businesses selling on Hepsiburada to instantly and easily manage their advertising campaigns.

The platform's goal is to enable SMEs who sell their products on Hepsiburada to increase their web traffic by a factor of 10 and potentially triple their sales through advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

The sign-up process for SMEs before they can gain access to the Hepsiburada-specific Facebook ad panel is user-friendly and includes just five steps; asset identification, budget setting, ad creation, product review and preview.

Driving the Digitalization of Commerce in Turkey

Murat Buyumez, Chief Commercial Officer of Hepsiburada said: "Building on our HepsiAd platform, which offers next-generation digital advertising solutions and technologies to merchants, we are pleased to lead the region with the launch of Managed Partner Ads in partnership with Facebook. With this partnership, we once again reaffirm Hepsiburada's innovative and sector-leading position in driving the digitalization of commerce in Turkey."

"A key aspect of our digitalization mission involves helping SMEs with their e-commerce performance so that they can grow and expand, and the HepsiAd platform will provide those companies with access to millions of potential customers through a user-friendly interface. To deliver a seamless online shopping experience and a Super App ecosystem from which all of our stakeholders can benefit, we will continue to cooperate and co-invest in projects with companies who are leaders in their respective fields through innovation and entrepreneurial spirit."

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to its customers' everyday needs and to help improve people's lives. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through Hepsiburada's embedded digital wallet, HepsiPay. In 2020, Hepsiburada seamlessly connected 33 million members and nearly 45,000 active merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a woman-founded organization, Hepsiburada is committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' program, the company has reached more than 23,000 women entrepreneurs across Turkey.

About Meta:

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

