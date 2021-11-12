LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI)  ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenue decreased by 17.6% to $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the expansion of the scope of national centralized drug purchases and the related price reduction. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $0.8 million, as compared to net loss of $1.0 million for the same period a year ago. The reduction in net loss was mainly the result of the decrease in selling expenses in the three months ended September 30, 2021. Loss per basic and diluted common share was both $0.02 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Revenue was $6.8 million and $7.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.4 million, as compared to net loss of $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net loss is mainly due to the continuous decline in the sales price of our certain main products for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the continuous rise in the price of some main raw materials in our portfolio; on the other hand, there was a one-time foreign trade of COVID-19 testers with higher gross margin we completed in the corresponding period in 2020.

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "In this quarter, the company continued to focus on the consistency evaluation of existing listed products. Our hypertensive drug Candesartan has passed the key experiment of the consistency evaluation. At present, we have submitted the application materials to the National Medical Products Administration. In addition, we observed an increasing amount of COVID-19 confirmed cases in several cities in China recently. Therefore, we have correspondingly strengthened the production and sales of our epidemic prevention materials, such as medical surgical masks."

Ms. Li continued, "Overall, we are very optimistic about the company's future given the strong foundation of our business and market, including the favorable policies in Hainan Free Trade Port that encourage the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical and comprehensive healthcare products for the benefit of human health, as well as spcial policies for Boao Lecheng pilot zone of international medical tourism.  In the context of the epidemic, we have experienced great challenges. However, we also see considerable opportunities ahead of us thanks to those favorable policies, and are working to accelerate our growth in specialty pharma and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)."

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement 

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









September 30,


December 31,



2021


2020

ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$         458,831


$         957,653

Banker's acceptances


-


53,736

Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful





accounts of $18,253,945 and $18,150,493, respectively


444,271


501,892

Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful





accounts of $29,968 and $22,320, respectively


50,013


27,652

Advances to suppliers


41,518


2,238

Inventory


3,073,834


3,705,119

Prepaid expenses


72,805


73,668

Total Current Assets


4,141,272


5,321,958






Property, plant and equipment, net


13,740,444


15,564,200

Operating lease right of use asset


146,759


49,687

Intangible assets, net


154,820


182,146

TOTAL ASSETS


$    18,183,295


$    21,117,991






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Trade accounts payable


$         599,703


$      1,234,594

Accrued expenses


227,416


177,359

Other payables


1,733,128


2,748,208

Advances from customers


420,039


719,786

Borrowings from related parties


3,057,272


2,134,428

Operating lease liability


82,851


52,070

Construction loan facility


-


2,298,886

Current portion of lines of credit


4,332,809


2,038,345

Total Current Liabilities


10,453,218


11,403,676

Non-current Liabilities:





Lines of credit, net of current portion


-


904,228

Operating lease liability, net of current portion


64,767



Deferred tax liability


810,462


805,556

Total Liabilities


11,328,447


13,113,460

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)





Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;





no shares issued or outstanding


-


-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;





47,339,557 shares and 45,579,557 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

47,340


45,580

Additional paid-in capital


25,645,367


24,452,684

Retained deficit


(31,257,936)


(28,839,179)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


12,420,077


12,345,446

Total Stockholders' Equity


6,854,848


8,004,531

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$    18,183,295


$    21,117,991






CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)












For the Three Months


For the Nine Months



Ended September 30,


Ended September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenue


$         1,978,627


$         2,400,667


$         6,752,557


$         7,935,345

Cost of revenue


2,275,023


2,353,471


6,705,223


6,543,912










Gross profit


(296,396)


47,196


47,334


1,391,433










Operating expenses:









Selling expenses


134,292


654,090


958,105


1,707,827

General and administrative expenses


301,970


290,586


1,040,726


1,001,590

Research and development expenses


21,374


37,628


264,916


116,491

Bad debt (benefit) expense


8,372


17,386


(4,593)


42,314

Total operating expenses


466,008


999,690


2,259,154


2,868,222










Loss from operations


(762,404)


(952,494)


(2,211,820)


(1,476,789)










Other income (expense):









Interest income


638


3,665


1,623


5,263

Interest expense


(64,903)


(61,067)


(208,560)


(186,214)

Net other expense


(64,265)


(57,402)


(206,937)


(180,951)










Loss before income taxes


(826,669)


(1,009,896)


(2,418,757)


(1,657,740)

Income tax  expense


-


-


-


-

Net loss


(826,669)


(1,009,896)


(2,418,757)


(1,657,740)

Other comprehensive income (loss) - foreign currency









translation adjustment


(37,499)


470,445


74,631


279,209

Comprehensive loss


$           (864,168)


$           (539,451)


$        (2,344,126)


$        (1,378,531)

Loss per share:









Basic and diluted


$                 (0.02)


$                 (0.02)


$                 (0.05)


$                 (0.04)

Weighted average shares outstanding


46,000,427


43,579,557


45,721,389


43,579,557

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the Nine Months



Ended September 30,



2021


2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net loss


$     (2,418,757)


$     (1,657,740)

Depreciation and amortization


2,377,104


1,978,363

Bad debt (benefit) expense


(4,593)


42,314

Stock option compensation


15,243


-

Inventory write off


148,386


-

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts and other receivables


(151,872)


(366,385)

Advances to suppliers


(39,352)


(103,701)

Inventory


756,090


561,139

Trade accounts payable


(643,797)


(399,363)

Other payables and accrued expenses


208,210


(126,930)

Change in bankers' acceptance notes payable


-


(109,663)

Advances from customers


(304,787)


119,199

Prepaid expenses


6,399


(314,361)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities


(51,726)


(377,128)






Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Purchases of property and equipment


(430,999)


(1,099,878)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities


(430,999)


(1,099,878)






Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Payments of construction term loan


(2,317,879)


(2,145,389)

Payments of line of credit


(2,441,499)


-

Borrowings and interest from related party


1,172,244


162,090

Repayments to related party


(251,876)


(77,530)

Proceeds from lines of credit


3,816,774


2,695,087

Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Financing Activities


(22,236)


634,258






Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash


6,139


4,472

Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash


(498,822)


(838,276)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period


957,653


1,184,887

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period


$          458,831


$          346,611











Supplemental Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes


$                    -


$                    -

Cash paid for interest


$          173,157


$          176,055






Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:





Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances


$          195,032


$          394,393

Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances


249,212


402,582

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations


168,087


-

Contact: DianaHuang, hps@chinapharmaholdings.com, +86-15595806797

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-pharma-holdings-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301422840.html

SOURCE China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.