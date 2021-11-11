"Slow Travel +" Gaochun Model to create the beauty of the whole region

NANJING, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding the deer, experiencing tie-dyeing and ceramic making in the Guchengwan Scenic Area, participating in the farming experience at Gaogang Qinghua Farming and Reading Commune, and staying at a European-style garden house next to Youzi Mountain... Recently, the 21st China-Gaochungu Gucheng Lake Crab Festival is being held. A number of new scenic spots and beautiful homestays in Gaochun, Nanjing are displayed, refreshing and bringing more Gaochun new ways to the tourists, according to the Management Committee of Gaochun International Cittaslow Resort.

Gaochun is located at the southernmost point of Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. It is the hometown of fish and rice in the south of the Yangtze River. The unique ecological environment and the slow-paced pastoral life make it an ideal place for an "International Cittaslow". In 2010, the "Ecological Journey" of Nanjing Gaochun Yaxi was officially awarded the title of China's first "International Cittaslow" by the World Cittaslow Organization, and was subsequently established as the China headquarters of the International Cittaslow Alliance.

Over the years, Gaochun insisted on "ecology first with green development", and delivered an excellent answer for ecological enrichment; at the same time, relying on the brand, the concept was integrated into the global tourism planning, building a cittaslow across the country. Gaochun is also actively exploring new projects that combine B&B hotels, local culture and leisure agriculture, and integrate local resources into cultural tourism products. While enriching tourists' vacation experience, it promotes the high-quality development of rural tourism and promotes rural revitalization.

Taking the four major festivals as the starting point, Gaochun comprehensively enhances the influence of Gaochun's tourism brand through online and onsite global marketing, and creates a global tourism atmosphere of "fun for four seasons". Gaochun has adopted the form of driving rural tourism with global tourism, driving "fast development" with the "slow concept". This kind of top-level design awareness and the development model adapted to the actual development of the countryside may be a reference for the villages dedicated to the development of tourism and homestay industry.

