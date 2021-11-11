San Diego LabRats Reveals a $25,000 Education Sponsorship from Ting Internet

ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego LabRats, an Encinitas based non-profit that teaches Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, has received a $25,000 sponsorship from Ting Internet , a division of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) and, a leading fiber internet provider in the U.S.. The sponsorship will provide funding for 700 ESL and Title I scholarships that will be distributed by the end of 2021. 1. and will be used to raise awareness of LabRats' innovative STEAM Discovery Center in Encinitas.

The sponsorship makes Ting Internet the "presenting sponsor" for all social media marketing for San Diego LabRats until the end of 2021. The campaign will include launching a new version of the LabRats website, an email marketing campaign, and promotion across all social media channels. The sponsorship will also fund access for students to BrainStemTV.org, which provides video lab lessons for students in the Solana Beach and Encinitas markets.

The LabRats STEAM Discovery Center, presented by Ting, has reopened in Encinitas at the Encinitas Community Center Tuesdays from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. This unique education enrichment center is focused on grade levels K-4 and 4-8. The immersive three hour STEAM experience is centered by a one-hour teacher-led course in either Robotics or Forensic Science, combined with two hours of Open Makers Space where students learn to innovate and explore their passions independently. Robotics teaches early mechanical engineering techniques exploring the Lego EV3 robotics kits. In this, students are tasked with coding a self-driving robotic car that will navigate an obstacle course. In Forensic Science, students learn how to scientifically examine a crime scene, dust for fingerprints, and use chemical analysis to solve the crime "Who stole the cookie".

About LabRats and The Curriculum:

San Diego LabRats was founded in 2017 by Ryan Merrill, a chemist, and Shawn Carlson, a physicist. Scientists teaching Science, Sdlabrats.org has developed hundreds of hours of "Live" and "Videotaped" curriculum, all designed to be engaging and interactive. LabRats Educators foster a sense of curiosity that encourages students to pursue STEM subjects going forward.

San Diego LabRats is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides fiber internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Jim@brainstemtv.org or 760-452-8181

