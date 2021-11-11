Royal Purple To Exhibit At The Car Wash Show 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to make more money? Come to the Royal Purple® Synthetic Oil Booth #235 at The Car Wash Show 2021 on November 15 – 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Show attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Royal Purple products and The Royal Purple Advantage: our complete, unique offering built to grow businesses.

Products

Royal Purple's booth will feature our full line of synthetic motor oils, functional fluids and fuel system services. The Royal Purple® portfolio is designed to significantly outperform every other synthetic and mineral-based oil on the market. We also have some news for 2022. Learn more about what is coming soon:

Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF®): Royal Purple® Multi-Vehicle ATF® will offer global OEM coverage suitable for use in 99.9% of all light-duty planetary gear transmissions on the road today.

Euro VIS Grades: Royal Purple will release Royal Purple® High Performance Motor Oil European Spec SAE 0W-40 and SAE 5W-40, formulated exclusively with premium synthetic base stocks and advanced additive technology.

Duralec® Super™: Royal Purple® Duralec® Super™ is a high-performance diesel engine oil made specifically for emission-controlled diesel engines. In 2022, Royal Purple will release a new viscosity of Duralec® Super™: SAE 5W-40.

The Royal Purple Advantage

In addition to viewing our profit-driving portfolio, visitors to the booth will also have the opportunity to learn about growth-driving advantages and initiatives designed to address store traffic, car count and oil change count. Examples include:

Highest consumer loyalty

Fresh business insights

Free traffic-driving digital promotional media

High-value installer stock-up incentives prepromotion

Free high-value consumer promotion offers

High-impact free rack programs

Free flexible store branding tools

Greeter training materials to "right sell" consumers

Free consumer education materials so they are ready for greeters

Come by during the show to learn more about how Royal Purple® can be a growth-driving partner.

About Royal Purple

Royal Purple® is the synthetic expert, producing a wide range of high-performance lubricants for nearly every consumer application. Our sole mission is to develop products that significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils.

Royal Purple® consumer products include:

Royal Purple® High Performance Engine Oils that carry the current API and ILSAC engine oil licenses, as well as the GM dexos1™ gasoline engine oil approval.

Royal Purple® HMX® high-mileage motor oil specifically formulated with robust zinc/phosphorus anti-wear additives and Royal Purple's proprietary additive technology, Synerlec®, to minimize wear and restore lost engine performance.

Royal Purple® Duralec® Super™ diesel motor oil specifically formulated to maximize component life, extend drain intervals and improve fuel performance.

Royal Purple® Max-Atomizer™ fuel injector cleaner formulated to quickly clean clogged and coked injectors to restore maximum injector flow.

Royal Purple® Max-Clean® fuel system cleaner and stabilizer formulated with the most potent cleaning agents to restore fuel economy by deeply penetrating deposits and cleaning injectors, carburetors, intake valves and combustion chambers.

Royal Purple® Max-Boost™ octane booster and stabilizer formulated to increase gasoline octane, reduce emissions and enhance engine performance while stabilizing fuel.

Royal Purple® Max-Tane® is formulated to boost cetane, clean fuel systems and can be used year-round in all types of light, medium and heavy-duty diesel engines.

To see our full array of products and learn more, visit www.RoyalPurple.com.

