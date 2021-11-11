MI's Bunger went from driving a cargo truck to making windows

GRATZ, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MI Windows and Doors meeting rail assembler James Bunger learned discipline in the National Guard which carried over to success in his job and everyday life.

"I try to take what I learned into my everyday life so I can come to work and do my job." - James Bunger

One trip to the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury and Bunger was hooked on his military service. He enlisted and began a five-year stint in the Indiana Army National Guard.

"I was a transportation specialist," says Bunger, who's worked at MI for eight years. "I drove a jeep and a 'deuce and a half' (cargo truck)."

The son and nephew of Indiana National Guard veterans, Bunger was proud to follow in their footsteps. Plus, he knew he'd learn discipline in the military.

"Discipline, that's a big thing," he says. "You can tell when someone is just getting out of the military: They're mentally disciplined."

According to Bunger, discipline was just one of the traits that he learned in the National Guard.

"They really teach you organizational skills," says Bunger, whose work includes fastening the meeting rail to the frame of the window. "I try to take what I learned into my everyday life so I can come to work and do my job."

