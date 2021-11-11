Kindred announces that the existing facilities agreement dated 23 July 2019 will be refinanced with a new revolving credit facility.

Kindred signs a new EUR 216.7 million revolving credit facility Kindred announces that the existing facilities agreement dated 23 July 2019 will be refinanced with a new revolving credit facility.

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 11 November 2021, Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has signed a new EUR 216.7 million multi-currency revolving credit facility agreement with two Nordic banks. The new credit facility has an uncommitted accordion feature that permits, under certain conditions, an increase in total commitments up to EUR 325 million. The facility is committed for a tenor of three years, with a one-year extension option.

The loan proceeds will be used to refinance the amounts outstanding under Kindred's existing facilities agreement and for the Company's general corporate purposes. The new facility will increase Kindred's financial flexibility and support Kindred's growth initiatives and long-term strategy.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 11-11-2021 12:00 CET.

