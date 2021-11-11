Deloitte awards Ashley Furniture Distinguished Performer in Sustainability along with ranking as one of the top Wisconsin private companies in 2021

ARCADIA, Wis., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley) announced today that it ranked No. 7 on Deloitte's Wisconsin 75™, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue. Ashley also achieved a distinguished performer award in the Sustainability category, recognizing a "green" corporation that balances economic growth, social equity, and environmental management.

Ashley Furniture Awarded Distinguished Performer in Sustainability

"Our commitment to the environment goes beyond our facilities and into our communities. While Ashley Furniture is driven to be the best home furnishings company, we are also committed to being sustainable and efficient for the betterment of our employees, our customers, and our communities," stated Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. "Sustainable practices can be simple changes to everyday process, big or small, it all adds up. If we each make an effort, our country and our world will share the benefits."

The company builds their facilities and improves operations with the environment top of mind; including reducing waste, enhancing the products they manufacture, and improving the environment. A few key projects that have propelled Ashley in the direction of long-term sustainability include: facility lighting styles, nation-wide solar panel installations – with nearly 45,000 panels installed to date, tree planting efforts and more.

"For the 19th year, Deloitte is proud to recognize the economic and community impact of the largest 75 private companies in Wisconsin —the Wisconsin 75. This year we will not only celebrate the individual successes of each of these organizations, but also the collective impact of private companies in powering Wisconsin's economy and community," said PJ DiStefano, Wisconsin managing partner of Deloitte LLP.

Ashley has been featured on the Wisconsin 75 list 13 times. Additionally, the company achieved a distinguished performer award in the community category in the 2013 Wisconsin 75™ awards.

Deloitte's annual Wisconsin 75 list salutes the largest privately held Wisconsin-based companies. These companies play a key role in the state's economy. Wisconsin 75 award winners are selected based on annual sales revenue.

To be eligible for Deloitte's Wisconsin 75 recognition, companies must have a majority ownership by an individual(s), family, employee stock ownership plan, or private equity firm. Public companies are eligible when greater than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, an employee stock ownership plan, or private equity. Additionally, companies must have annual sales revenue of at least USD 50,000. The Wisconsin 75 excludes cooperatives and accounting, tax, legal, and consulting service companies.

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes in 2021. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world's best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at www.ashleyfurnitureindustriesllc.com and "like" Ashley Furniture Industries on Facebook.

