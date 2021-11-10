Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financials - Received Fast Track Designation for REC-2282, a potential treatment for NF2 meningiomas, and expect to enroll the first patient in a Phase 2/3 trial in early 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (Nasdaq : RXRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering, today reported business updates and financial results for its third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

"In Q3, our team made progress towards our vision to industrialize drug discovery. We are now harvesting the efforts of the past few years to build a map of human cellular biology through the continued refinement and increased usage of our inference-based approach to drug discovery. With the power of our Recursion Map illuminating new and exciting relationships in biology, we are now deeply focused on extending our chemistry capabilities to significantly improve, scale and speed up new chemical entity development to address the plethora of novel biological relationships we are discovering," said Recursion Co-Founder & CEO Chris Gibson, Ph.D. "In addition, our rapidly growing development team is preparing for our four clinical-stage programs to initiate Phase 2 or Phase 2/3 studies in the first half of 2022, including two of the programs that we expect will enroll their first patients in early 2022. To facilitate our broad ambition, we continue to rapidly grow our workforce while nurturing Recursion's culture and community."

Recursion finished the third quarter of 2021 with a portfolio of 4 clinical stage programs, 4 preclinical programs, 7 late discovery programs, and 41 early discovery programs. Additionally, Recursion continued scaling the total number of executed phenomic experiments to approximately 95 million, the size of its proprietary data universe to over 11 petabytes, and the number of biological inferences to approximately 200 billion. Data have been generated on the Recursion OS across 38 human cell types, an in-house chemical library of over 717 thousand compounds, and an in silico library of 12 billion small molecules, by a growing team of more than 330 Recursionauts that is balanced between life scientists and computational and technical experts.

Summary of Business Highlights

Clinical Programs

Preclinical Programs

Bayer AG Partnership: We continue to advance our collaboration with Bayer to discover small molecule drug candidates with the potential to treat fibrotic diseases. We have multiple programs progressing simultaneously with our partner.

Recursion OS

Facilities and Manufacturing: We continued to make progress in expanding our current headquarters and creating a chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) site in Salt Lake City . These spaces are designed with flexibility in mind to enable next-generation automated workflows and instruments for compound, tissue culture, and biobank management to further industrialize the drug discovery and development process.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $578.9 million as of September 30, 2021 .

Revenue: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our collaboration with Bayer.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $33.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $16.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to an increased number of experiments run on the Recursion OS, an increased number of assets being validated, and increased clinical costs as studies progressed.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due to the growth in size of the company's operations, including an increase in salaries and wages of $3.7 million , equipment costs, human resources-related costs, facilities costs, and other administrative costs associated with operating a high-growth company.

Net Loss: Net loss was $47.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Additional Corporate Updates

Operations in Canada : Jordan Christensen joined Recursion as Vice President, Engineering and also became our Toronto Site Lead. Additionally, we opened our Montreal office and hired multiple machine learning research scientists.

Translational Biology: Alison O'Mahony , Ph.D., joined Recursion as Vice President, Discovery Platform and will be responsible for continued scaling and improvement of Recursion's orthogonal validation and bespoke validation assays to continue driving down the time from initial discovery to clinical development. Dr. O'Mahony previously served as Vice President, Translational Biology at Eurofins Discovery.

Information Security: Ganesh Jagannathan joined Recursion as Chief Information Security Officer & Vice President, Information Technology and will be responsible for all strategic, innovative and operational aspects of Information Security and Information Technology. Mr. Jagannathan previously served as Chief Information Security Officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

CEO Rule 10b5-1 Plans: Chris Gibson , Ph.D., the company's Co-Founder and CEO, established personal stock trading plans in the second quarter of 2021 in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and Recursion's insider trading policy. Under the plans, all outstanding stock options may be exercised and we anticipate shares representing up to approximately 4% of Dr. Gibson's holdings may be sold or transferred to donor-advised philanthropic funds. We anticipate the Rule 10b5-1 transactions may take place over the next 13 months. Any such transactions will be disclosed through public filings as required by the SEC.

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, machine learning and engineering. Our goal is to radically improve the lives of patients and industrialize drug discovery. Central to our mission is the Recursion Operating System, which combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what we believe is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets. We combine that with the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that we use to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights. We are a biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company. Learn more at www.Recursion.com , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn . Recursion is also a founding member of BioHive , the Utah life sciences industry collective.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, Revenue 2021 2020

2021 2020

Grant revenue $ 34 $ 163

$ 145 $ 409

Operating revenue 2,500 862

7,500 862 Total revenue 2,534 1,025

7,645 1,271













Operating expenses











Research and development 33,246 16,535

86,979 42,621

General and administrative 15,690 6,964

38,481 17,684 Total operating expenses 48,936 23,499

125,460 60,305













Loss from operations (46,402) (22,474)

(117,815) (59,034)

Other loss, net (1,026) (1,399)

(3,731) (2,206) Net loss $ (47,428) $ (23,873)

$ (121,546) $ (61,240)













Per share data









Net loss per share of Class A and B common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.28) $ (1.09)

$ (1.10) $ (2.82) Weighted average shares (Class A and B) outstanding, basic and diluted 168,533,550 21,817,900

110,513,231 21,704,008

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)











September 30, December 31,



2021 2020 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 394,721 $ 262,126

Restricted cash 10,233 5,041

Accounts receivable 34 156

Other receivables 2,248 -

Investments 184,189 -

Other current assets 9,445 2,155

Total current assets 600,870 269,478









Property and equipment, net 55,439 25,967

Intangible assets, net 2,262 2,490

Other non-current assets 35 650

Total assets $ 658,606 $ 298,585







Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 6,326 $ 1,074

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,113 10,485

Current portion of unearned revenue 10,000 10,000

Current portion of notes payable 88 1,073

Current portion of lease incentive obligation 1,416 467

Total current liabilities 42,943 23,099









Deferred rent 3,348 2,674

Unearned revenue, net of current portion 9,167 16,667

Notes payable, net of current portion 656 11,414

Lease incentive obligation, net of current portion 3,460 2,708

Total liabilities 59,574 56,562









Commitments and contingencies













Convertible preferred stock - 448,312

Stockholders' equity (deficit)





Common stock (Class A and B) 2 -

Additional paid-in capital 934,175 7,312

Accumulated deficit (335,147) (213,601)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 2 -

Total stockholder's equity (deficit) 599,032 (206,289)









Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 658,606 $ 298,585

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding Recursion's mission; early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs; collaborations; prospective products and their future indications and market opportunities; Recursion OS and other technologies; expansion of facilities and expected uses; workforce growth; employee stock trading plans; business and financial performance; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "potential," "continue," and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

