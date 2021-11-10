PureCycle Named the Official Plastic Recycling Partner for the Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns, PureCycle host Community Day of Action as partnership launches PureZero™ program to enhance plastic waste management

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) is now the official plastic recycling partner of the Cleveland Browns. The two are teaming up to enhance plastic waste management solutions at the stadium on gameday and advance the sustainability loop at its games. The Cleveland Browns are the first sports team to partner with PureCycle and its PureZero TM waste program as they continue to identify ways to improve plastic-recycling efforts on gamedays and throughout the year.

PureCycle's partnership with the Cleveland Browns will kick off on America Recycles Day (Nov. 15) during a Community Day of Action at Chambers Elementary School, located at 14121 Shaw Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is open to the media. Volunteers from PureCycle and the Browns will join the Community Day of Action through the Browns' signature Cleveland Browns' "First and Ten" movement, which was created in 2014 to inspire fans to #give10 and help their communities by volunteering for at least 10 hours each year.

David Safer, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Cleveland Browns, said "We are excited to officially launch our partnership with PureCycle and to make a positive impact in our community together, including through our volunteering event on America Recycles Day. The Browns are focused on creating exceptional experiences for our fans throughout the year and on gamedays, and we look forward to incorporating the PureZero TM waste program at our stadium to benefit our organization, our fans and our region."

Mike Otworth, CEO, PureCycle, said, "As someone born and raised in Ohio, I'm thrilled that the first sports team to adopt PureCycle's PureZero program is the Cleveland Browns organization. With PureCycle's PureZero program, cups from each home game can be recycled into an ultra-pure recycled plastic that can become next season's stadium cup. We will work with the Browns to create a beneficial environmental impact that will bolster their efforts to be leaders in the community. The Cleveland Browns are the perfect partner for this program with our flagship recycling plant just a few hours away."

With this program, PureCycle aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste generated at each game through an engaging plastic recycling program and community messaging to educate fans. Polypropylene plastic (designated as No. 5 plastic) is often the most-used material at any given stadium's concessions, and this type of plastic often goes unrecycled because contaminants like food are hard to remove during the recycling process. Through game-changing technology, PureCycle will recycle souvenir stadium cups –removing virtually all contaminants, colors and odors – to create an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled over and over again.

PureCycle will collect polypropylene plastic waste from Cleveland Browns' home games to be recycled and transformed into UPR plastic at PureCycle's Ohio flagship facility in Ironton with the goal of significantly increasing recyclable materials and further advancing sustainability efforts for the stadium and team.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into ultra-pure resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in ultra-pure polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com.



About the Cleveland Browns

A member of the National Football League's AFC North division, the Cleveland Browns are operated by Haslam Sports Group (HSG) and have long been among the most iconic and historic professional football clubs. Bolstered by eight league titles, 13 division championships and 17 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the Browns were established in 1945 as a charter team of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC). The Browns played their inaugural season in 1946 and finished in first place during each of the league's four years of existence (1946-49). Cleveland was one of three AAFC teams selected to merge with the NFL in 1950 and appeared in the league's title game in each of its first seven seasons, claiming three of its four NFL championships overall (1950; 1954-55; 1964) during that stretch. The Browns' 16 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the sixth-most in the NFL, include founder Paul Brown, legends Jim Brown, Otto Graham and Lou Groza, as well as Marion Motley and Bill Willis, two of the first African-Americans who helped break professional sports' race barrier in 1946. After a relocation to Baltimore in 1995, Cleveland was awarded an expansion franchise that returned to play in 1999, retaining all of the club's history and its namesake. In 2012, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J, purchased a controlling interest of the Cleveland Browns. Their vision for the Browns is to build a consistently winning football team, to take exceptional care of Browns fans and to be leaders in the Northeast Ohio community through the core areas of education, youth football the team's signature First and Ten volunteering movement. The Browns, led by Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, play their home games at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

