IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BAODING, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
($ millions)
2020
2021
% Change
Revenues
33.36
45.09
35.2%
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
19.55
31.2
59.6%
Light-Weight CMP**
5.08
6.13
20.71%
Offset Printing Paper
6.13
4.80
-21.72%
Tissue Paper Products
2.38
2.81
18.13%
Face Masks
0.22
0.15
-31.2%
Gross profit
2.57
1.82
-29.1%
Gross profit (loss) margin
7.70%
4.04
-3.66 pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
6.40%
2.94%
-3.46 pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
9.44%
5.59%
-3.85 pp****
Offset Printing Paper
18.89%
16.20%
-2.69pp****
Tissue Paper Products***
-14.5%
-8.74%
-5.76 pp****
Face Masks
11.13%
20.44%
9.31pp****
Operating income (loss)
0.18
(0.20)
-212.11%
Net income (loss)
-0.52
1.54
396.09%
EBITDA
3.60
5.32
49.01%
Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share
-0.02
0.03
500.0%
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
- Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $45,087,671, representing an increase of $11,730,220, or 35.17%, from $33,357,451 for the same period in the previous year.
- Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1,821,536 (4.04% of the total revenue), representing a decrease of $746,015, or 29.06%, from the gross profit of $2,567,551 (7.70% of the total revenue) for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
- Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $198,029, representing a decrease of $374,660, or 212.11%, from income from operations of $176,631 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in income from operations was primarily due to the decrease in gross profit.
- Net income was $1,542,576 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $2,063,550, or 396.09%, from net loss of $520,974 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. [add reasons]
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") increased by 49.01% to $5.32 million.
Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "For the first nine months this year, we continued making improvements in the sales of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products . Our total revenue for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 69.19% to $115.83 million, resulting from 36.34% growth of overall sales volume and a 25.63% increase in average selling prices over all categories of products. We recorded a 34.80% increase of gross profit.
Although the demands of paper products are impacted by the repeated epidemic, double reduction policy and paperless office trend, we expect the earnings per ton for paper products will be significantly improved by the uprising price. Further, due to the dual control of energy consumption policy, many leading paper manufacturers adjusted the production accordingly, which will cause a shortage of supply. In a word, we positively expect a much better performance in the upcoming quarter."
Revenue
Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $45,087,671, an increase of $11,730,220, or 35.17%, from $33,357,451 for the same period in the previous year. This was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of regular corrugating medium paper ("regular CMP") and the increase in Average Selling Prices (ASPs) of CMP and tissue paper products.
The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Sales Revenue
Quantity (Tonne)
Amount
ASP
($/tonne)
Quantity (Tonne)
Amount
ASP
($/tonne)
Regular CMP
61,947
31,200,984
504
48,107
19,553,861
406
Light-Weight CMP
12,497
6,127,480
490
12,884
5,076,133
394
Offset Printing Paper
7,045
4,795,391
681
10,280
6,126,303
596
Tissue Paper Products
2,646
2,811,625
1,063
2,855
2,380,052
834
Total CMP, Offset Printing Paper and Tissue Paper Revenue
84,135
44,935,480
534
74,126
33,136,349
447
Quantity (Piece)
Amount
ASP
($/piece)
Quantity (Piece)
Amount
ASP
($/Piece)
Face Masks
3,180,000
152,191
0.05
3,576,000
221,102
0.06
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by $11.65 million, or 59.56%, to $31.2 million, resulting from sales of 61,947 tonnes at an ASP of $504/tonne, during the third quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of $19.6 million, resulting from sales of 48,107 tonnes at an ASP of $406/tonne, for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by $1.05 million, or 20.71%, to $6.13 million, resulting from sales of 12,497 tonnes at an ASP of $490/tonne for the third quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of $5.08 million, resulting from sales of 12,884 tonnes at an ASP of $394/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offset printing paper decreased by $1.3 million, or 21.72%, to $4.80 million for the third quarter of 2021, from $6.13 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 7,045 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $681/tonne in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 10,280 tonnes at an ASP of $596/tonne in the same period of last year.
Revenue from tissue paper products increased by $0.43 million, or 18.13%, to $2.8 million, resulting from sales of 2,646 tonnes at an ASP of $1,063/tonne, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of $2.4 million, resulting from sales of 2,855 tonnes at an ASP of $834/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue generated from selling face mask were $152,191 and $221,102 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The Company sold 3,180 thousand pieces of face masks in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 3,576 thousand pieces in the comparable period of 2020, a decrease of 396 thousand pieces, or 31.17%.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Total cost of sales increased by $12.48 million, or 40.52%, to $43.27 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $30.79 million for the same period of last year. The increase in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the increased manufacturing overhead costs and increased material costs, specifically higher average unit purchase costs of recycled paper board and recycled white scrap paper in the third quarter of 2021. Average unit purchase costs of recycled paper board and recycled white scrap paper, major raw material used for production, was approximately $304/tonne and $358/tonne, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $251/tonne and $297/tonne, respectively, for the same period of last year. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $489, $463, $570, and $1,155, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $380, $357, $483 and $955, respectively, for the same period of last year. Total gross profit was $1.82 million for the third quarter of 2021, compare to the gross profit of $2.57 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross margin was 4.04% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 7.70% for the same period of last year. Gross profit (loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 2.94%, 5.59%, 16.20%, -8.74% and 20.44%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 6.40%, 9.44%, 18.89%,-14.50% and 11.13%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by $0.37 million, or 15.53%, to $2.02 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $2.39 million for the same period of last year.
Income (loss) from Operations
Operating loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $198,029, a decrease of $374,660, or 212.11%, from income from operations of $176,631 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in income from operations was primarily due to the decrease in gross profit.
Net Income (Loss)
As a result and the factors discussed above, net income was $1,542,576 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of $2,063,550, or 396.09%, from net loss of $520,974, or $0.02 loss per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
EBITDA
EBITDA was $5.32 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $3.60 million for the same period of last year.
Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
(Amounts expressed in US$)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
($ millions)
2020
2021
Net income (loss)
-0.52
1.54
Add: Income tax
0.03
-0.07
Net interest expense
0.26
0.28
Depreciation and amortization
3.83
3.57
EBITDA
3.60
5.32
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Financial Results
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
($ millions)
2020
2021
% Change
Revenues
68.46
115.83
69.19%
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
42.65
78.42
83.87%
Light-Weight CMP**
11.59
16.44
41.76%
Offset Printing Paper
7.39
14.10
74.87%
Tissue Paper Products
5.77
6.49
12.57%
Face Masks
1.07
0.39
-63.29%
Gross profit
4.96
6.68
34.80%
Gross profit (loss) margin
7.24%
5.77%
-1.47 pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*
7.27%
4.97%
-2.30 pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
11.23%
7.26%
-3.97pp****
Offset Printing Paper
19.70%
17.47%
-2.23 pp****
Tissue Paper Products***
-24.82%
-14.39%
10.43 pp****
Face Masks
49.50%
16.98%
-32.52 pp****
Operating income
-3.49
-0.49
85.93%
Net income
-3.94
-3.25
17.47%
EBITDA
7.20
2.69
-62.64%
Basic and Diluted earnings per share
-0.15
-0.06
60%
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
Revenue
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, total revenue increased by $47.37 million, or 69.19%, to $115.83 million from $68.46 million for the same period of last year. The increase in total revenue was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of Regular CMP, offset printing paper together with the increase in ASPs over all paper products categories. The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively:
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Sales Revenue
Quantity
Amount
ASP
($/tonne)
Quantity
Amount
ASP
($/tonne)
Regular CMP
156,080
$
78,417,279
502
108,874
$
42,647,898
392
Light-Weight CMP
33,658
$
16,436,588
488
30,384
$
11,594,324
382
Offset Printing Paper
20,602
$
14,095,393
684
12,463
$
7,388,491
593
Tissue Paper Products
5,963
$
6,491,234
1,089
6,923
5,766,207
833
Total CMP, Offset
216,303
$
115,440,494
534
158,644
$
67,396,920
425
Face Mask
Quantity
Amount
ASP
($/piece)
Quantity
Amount
ASP
($/piece)
9,650,000
$
391,519
0.04
9,856,000
$
1,066,654
0.11
Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP increased by $40.61 million, or 74.87%, to $94.85 million, and accounted for 81.89% of total revenue for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $54.2 million, or 79.2% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 189,738 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $500/tonne in the first nine months of 2021, compared to 139,258 tonnes at an ASP of $390/tonne in the same period of last year.
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by $35.77 million, or 83.87%, to $78.42 million, resulting from sales of 156,080 tonnes at an ASP of $502/tonne during the first nine months of 2021, compared to revenue of $42.65 million, resulting from sales of 108,874 tonnes at an ASP of $392/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by $4.84 million, or 41.76%, to $16.44 million, resulting from sales of 33,658 tonnes at an ASP of $488/tonne for the first nine months of 2021, compared to revenue of $11.6 million, resulting from sales of 30,384 tonnes at an ASP of $382/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offset printing paper increased by $6.71 million, or 90.77%, to $14.1 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $7.39 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 20,602 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $684/tonne in the first nine months of 2021, compared to 12,463 tonnes at an ASP of $593/tonne in the same period of last year.
Revenue from tissue paper products increased by $0.73 million, or 12.57%, to $6.49 million, resulting from sales of 5,963 tonnes at an ASP of $1,089/tonne, for the first nine months of 2021, compared to revenue of $5.77 million, resulting from sales of 6,923 tonnes at an ASP of $833/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue generated from selling face mask were $391,519 and $1,066,654 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. We sold 9,650 thousand pieces of face masks in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 9,856 thousand pieces in the comparable period of 2020, a decrease of 206 thousand pieces, or 2.09%.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Total cost of sales increased by $45.86 million, or 72.83%, to $108.83 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $63.0 million for the same period of last year. This was mainly a result of the increase in sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper and increase of material costs. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products were, $477, $453, $565, and $1,245, respectively, for the first nine months of 2021 compared to $363, $339, $476, and $1,040, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Total gross profit increased by $1.72 million, or 34.80%, to $6.68 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $5.0 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 1.47 percentage points to 5.77% for the first nine months of 2021 from 7.24% for the same period of last year. Gross margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 4.97%, 7.26%, 17.47%, -14.39% and 16.98%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 7.27%, 11.23%, 19.70% , -24.82 and 49.50%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $7,172,495, a decrease of $1,272,861, or 15.07% from $8,445,356 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was mainly due to higher share based compensation and expenses in April 2020.
Loss from Operations
Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $490,934, a decrease of loss of $2,997,760, or 85.93%, from $3,488,694 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses.
Net Loss
As a result of the above, net loss was $3,249,528 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of loss of $687,764, or 17.47%, from $3,937,292 for nine months ended September 30, 2020.
EBITDA
EBITDA decreased by $4.51 million, or 62.64%, to $2.69 million for the first nine months of 2021 from $7.20 million for the same period of last year.
Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
(Amounts expressed in US$)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
($ millions)
2020
2021
Net income
-3.94
-3.25
Add: Income tax
0.58
-4.95
Net interest expense
-0.74
-0.84
Depreciation and amortization
11.30
11.73
EBITDA
7.20
2.69
Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including loan from credit union) of $26.58 million, $12.20 million and $4.52 million, respectively, compared to $4.14 million, $12.16 million and $4.6 million, respectively, at the end of 2020.
Net accounts receivable was $4.12 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $2.39 million as of December 31, 2020. Net inventory was $7.62 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.23 million at the end of 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had current assets of $62.25 million and current liabilities of $18.68 million, resulting in a working capital of $43.57 million. This was compared to current assets of $14.91 million and current liabilities of $18.34 million, resulting in a working capital deficit of $3.43 million at the end of 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities was $6.44 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.37 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $12.78 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $2.57 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $41.55 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to net cash provided in financing activities of $2.24 million for the same period of last year.
Recent development
On May 26, 2021, the Company announced it has officially obtained approval for surgical mask products from local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in China Hebei province. IT Tech Packaging has also shown the result in public for the required period of time and is now eligible to produce (aseptic) single-use surgical and surgical masks.
On July 6, 2021, the Company announced that the Company's tissue paper research and development center has received a Level B scale-above Certification as an industrial R&D enterprise institution in Hebei province after on-site inspection by regulators. ITP has also been granted six new utility patent certificates on paper manufacturing related equipments by the State Intellectual Property Office.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results at 8:00 am US Eastern Time on Friday, November 12, 2021. To attend the conference call, please use the information below.
Date/Time: 8:00 am US Eastern Time (5:00 am US Pacific Time/9:00 pm Beijing Time) on Friday, November 12, 2021
Conference Title: IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: 1924349
To attend the conference call, please register in advance of the conference using the link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1924349 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Upon registering, the conference access information including participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event passcode and a registrant ID will be provided to you via an email.
This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hq8wbnie . Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on November 12, 2021 to 7:59 am ET on November 20, 2021. To listen, please dial+1-855-452-5696 if calling from the United States, or +61-281-990-299 if calling internationally. Use the conference ID 1924349 to access the replay.
About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.
Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/ .
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.
For more information, please contact:
At the Company
Email: ir@itpackaging.cn
Tel: +86 0312 8698215
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and bank balances
$
26,575,582
$
4,142,437
Restricted cash
-
-
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $54,668 and $34,391 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31 2020, respectively)
4,121,781
2,389,057
Inventories
7,621,405
1,233,801
Prepayments and other current assets
22,997,609
7,051,515
Due from related parties
935,534
92,795
Total current assets
62,251,911
14,909,605
Prepayment on property, plant and equipment
32,072,039
21,149,749
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
2,288,902
2,397,653
Property, plant, and equipment, net
127,063,147
145,142,642
Value-added tax recoverable
2,437,669
2,566,195
Deferred tax asset non-current
10,564,650
13,708,630
Total Assets
$
236,678,318
$
199,874,474
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Short-term bank loans
$
6,320,350
$
6,435,348
Current portion of long-term loans from credit union
5,134,610
4,996,245
Lease liability
206,606
182,852
Accounts payable
354,247
592,391
Advance from customers
40,075
82,625
Due to related parties
749,717
727,433
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
318,276
224,930
Other payables and accrued liabilities
5,121,243
4,838,601
Income taxes payable
439,686
259,649
Total current liabilities
18,684,810
18,340,074
Loans from credit union
4,517,840
4,597,772
Deferred gain on sale-leaseback
176,563
387,087
Lease liability - non-current
198,352
354,107
Derivative liability
5,133,147
1,115,260
Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Company of $17,764,728 and $17,950,224 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
28,710,712
24,794,300
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value per share, 99,049,900 and 28,535,816 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December, 31,2020, respectively
99,050
28,536
Additional paid-in capital
88,927,787
53,989,548
Statutory earnings reserve
6,080,574
6,080,574
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,868,929
5,740,722
Retained earnings
105,991,266
109,240,794
Total stockholders' equity
207,967,606
175,080,174
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
236,678,318
$
199,874,474
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
45,087,671
$
33,357,450
$
115,832,013
$
68,463,575
Cost of sales
(43,266,135)
(30,789,899)
(109,150,452)
(63,506,913)
Gross Profit
1,821,536
2,567,551
6,681,561
4,956,662
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,019,565)
(2,390,920)
(7,172,495)
(8,445,356)
(Loss) Income from Operations
(198,029)
176,631
(490,934)
(3,488,694)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
12,044
8,544
28,096
23,785
Subsidy income
(30)
61,152
197,861
203,171
Interest expense
(281,670)
(258,438)
(844,470)
(744,592)
Loss on derivative liability
1,938,873
(482,515)
2,810,913
(510,380)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
1,471,188
(494,626)
1,701,466
(4,516,710)
Provision for Income Taxes
71,388
(26,348)
(4,950,994)
579,418
Net Income (Loss)
1,542,576
(520,974)
(3,249,528)
(3,937,292)
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(819,183)
6,670,510
1,128,207
4,204,935
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
723,393
$
6,149,536
$
(2,121,321)
$
267,643
Earnings (Losses) Per Share:
Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share
$
0.03
$
(0.02)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.15)
Outstanding – Basic and Diluted
54,196,300
25,816,354
54,196,300
25,816,354
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
(3,249,528)
$
(3,937,292)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,733,664
11,301,703
(Gain) Loss on derivative liability
(2,810,913)
510,380
Allowance for bad debts
20,118
2,973
Share-based compensation and expenses
-
1,242,000
Deferred tax
3,235,556
(1,582,754)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,742,594)
(272,857)
Prepayments and other current assets
(6,918,816)
2,099,669
Inventories
(6,396,066)
(6,758,500)
Accounts payable
(242,357)
50,683
Advance from customers
(43,161)
76,763
Related parties
(821,943)
1,767,888
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
92,207
(43,025)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
522,353
(1,292,657)
Income taxes payable
178,903
(795,487)
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
(6,442,577)
2,369,487
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(12,781,114)
(3,144,261)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
572,312
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(12,781,114)
(2,571,949)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net
41,837,553
2,273,360
Repayment of bank loans
(154,579)
-
Payment of capital lease obligation
(135,611)
(32,317)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
41,547,363
2,241,043
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
109,473
333,579
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
22,433,145
2,372,160
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
4,142,437
5,837,745
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period
$
26,575,582
$
8,209,905
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost
$
485,075
$
509,783
Cash paid for income taxes
$
1,523,555
$
1,784,107
Cash and bank balances
26,575,582
8,209,905
Restricted cash
-
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows
26,575,582
8,209,905
