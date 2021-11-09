The Nature's Path Family of Brands is Expanding!

Nature's Path acquires a majority interest in Anita's Organic Mill

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path, North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company is thrilled to announce its portfolio of brands is expanding with a majority acquisition of Anita's Organic Mill.

Nature's Path Logo (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

Anita's Organic Mill is one of Canada's most respected millers and manufacturers of organic flours, offering an extensive selection of organic baking products. The acquisition of Anita's Organic Mill furthers Nature's Path's vision to transform the health of people and the planet through its organic food.

"We have been a customer of Anita's Organic Mill since 2015 and have been using their flour in some of our top-selling products, like our Heritage Flakes and Flax Plus cereals" says Arjan Stephens, General Manager of Nature's Path. "Throughout our relationship, we have been continuously impressed by the quality of Anita's flour as well as the company's passionate commitment to always being organic."

Established in 1997, Anita's Organic Mill has since become one of Canada's most respected millers and manufacturers of organic whole grain flours. Anita's sources top-quality organic grain from farmers across Canada, which is then stone-milled onsite at its facility in Chilliwack, BC. Anita's location also houses a retail and bulk packaging facility, as well as an on-site bakery that serves as a test kitchen for education and development.

"There are so many synergies between Anita's and Nature's Path," says Jayda Smith, Co-Owner and General Manager of Anita's Organic Mill. "Just like Nature's Path, we have dedicated ourselves to always being organic and non-GMO. We also share a commitment to sustainability, by making products that are good for both people and the planet. We could not be more excited about this partnership, and the future growth it represents for Anita's."

Anita's Organic Mill will retain its own distinct branding and join the Nature's Path family of brands including Love Crunch, EnviroKidz and Que Pasa.

"For 35 years, Nature's Path has been a trailblazer in the world of organic food," says Taylor Gemmel, Co-Owner and President of Anita's Organic Mill. "And even though it has grown to be a global success story, Nature's Path has never deviated from its mission: to always leave the earth better than they found it. We are confident our new partnership will help take Anita's to the next level, while staying true to our roots."

"We love Anita's products and truly believe in them, " says Stephens. "We look forward to making Anita's Organic Mill a baking staple in kitchens everywhere."

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT ANITA'S ORGANIC MILL

Anita's Organic Mill is a category leading national brand that is recognized by both professional bakers and consumers across Canada. Producing whole grain and innovative sprouted flours, inspired cereals and nourishing flour blends, mixes and certified gluten free baking ingredients that are pure, simple, and always organic. At the heart of Anita's commitment to the organic food movement is the health & wellness of our community, our employees, and our home. Anita's Organic has been producing organic baking ingredients in Chilliwack BC since 1997.

To learn more about Nature's Path, head to naturespath.com

To learn more about Anita's Organic Mill, head to anitasorganic.com

Anita's Organic Mill Logo (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.