Litmus Adds New Features Improving Automation, Personalization, and Workflow Capabilities Enhancements to Litmus Proof, Builder, and Email Analytics solutions and its new Adobe and Intilery integrations help marketers drive revenue, convert business goals

BOSTON and SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus, a leader in email marketing, today announces new capabilities boosting efficiency and collaboration across the entire email workflow. Updates include enhancements to Litmus Builder, helping marketers build more impactful emails by enabling faster, easier email creation and adding to their email design system, and Litmus Proof, providing automated reminders and enabling users to review and approve emails with the click of a button — no login required. Additionally, in light of recent data privacy changes, new reliable open metrics in Litmus Email Analytics continue providing actionable insights to marketers.

According to Litmus' 2021 State of Email report, the top priorities for marketers in 2021 include expanding automation capabilities, boosting personalization efforts and enriching customer profiles. With marketing budgets plateauing and workloads increasing, it's more important than ever for brands to find new efficiencies across their entire email workflow. With the latest additions to Litmus, marketers can save more time and produce better results for their email marketing efforts.

"The need for automated, personalized, and agile email marketing has never been higher," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus. "According to our 2021 State of Email report, over 90% of marketers say email is critical to the overall success of their company. At Litmus, we empower marketers to reach and exceed their overarching marketing goals and drive revenue. These updates help our customers optimize their overall marketing processes and provide customizable, personable experiences at scale."

Litmus continues to help marketing teams with:

Litmus Proof enhancements: To enable more agile workflows, users have the ability to configure sharing preferences and remove the login credential requirement while still maintaining secure processes. Additionally, with the new automated daily reminders in Litmus Proof, marketing teams can ensure no email is falling through the cracks and no deadlines are missed.

New Litmus Builder features: Additional features include Subject Line Editor, making it easier to write, review, and test subject lines in Litmus without having to update your project name, and Focus Mode, which allows you to remove distractions by hiding the surrounding navigation and toolbars. Plus, the new Save as Module feature lets users quickly and easily add code modules to their Design Library, bolstering their design system so all team members can create on-brand emails at scale.

Litmus Email Analytics updates: With data privacy protection measures on the rise, these updates allow marketers to move beyond opens and clicks to measure success and use data from their reliable audiences to better inform strategies. Furthermore, Integrated Insights Report combines email performance data from an ESP with subscriber engagement data in a single view, making it easier to create personalized experiences and improve campaign results.

New Litmus integrations: New integrations with Adobe Journey Optimizer and Intilery empower customers to build and test emails in one centralized location — eliminating the need to copy and paste code between tools. Additionally, Litmus' integration with Adobe Journey Optimizer allows users to create automated and personalized, customer journey-based experiences at scale.

"Since we share proofs with many different stakeholders both inside and outside our organization, ensuring it's easy for them to provide feedback is a must," said Jamie Robertson, Digital Marketing Leader at ADI Global. "Automated daily reminders and the ability to leave feedback without worrying about a login will empower our team to streamline and speed up our review process, get emails to market faster, and drive business results."

This Litmus product update follows the announcement of Litmus' 2021 State of Email report. For more information, please visit www.litmus.com.

About Litmus:

Litmus provides the leading email optimization and collaboration solution for marketers. From Pre-Send campaign development and testing to Post-Send insights for future content optimization, Litmus improves marketing performance and strategy, delivering increased subscriber engagement. With offices in Boston, San Mateo, and London and backed by Spectrum Equity, Litmus is used by major global brands across every industry, including 80% of the Fortune 100, the top 10 retailers, 9 of the top 10 ecommerce brands and U.S. banks, and 23 of the top 25 U.S. advertising agencies. Learn more about Litmus at litmus.com, subscribe to the Litmus blog, or follow us on social media - Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

