IRWIN® Announces New Line of SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ Self-Feed and Auger Bits IRWIN Bits REIGN SUPREME™ with 3X Longer Life* on the Jobsite

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRWIN®, the leader in hand tools and power tool accessories, announced today the launch of SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ self-feed and auger bits. The new line of SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ bits are engineered for high performance wood drilling and are designed to withstand repeated nail strikes.

The SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ self-feed and auger bits provide users with 3X longer life* and durability on the jobsite, cutting through clean and nail embedded wood. The bits' high-speed steel cutting edges maintain sharpness due to their durable bi-metal construction.

The bits are made to deliver high performance drilling. They feature a re-sharpenable cutting edge, aggressive screw tip and black oxide coating for enhanced corrosion resistance. IRWIN SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ self-feed and auger bits are sold in a variety of lengths and diameters, allowing users to tackle challenging wood-drilling needs with ease.

"Professionals know that durability is crucial on the jobsite," said Harry Zhong, Senior Product Manager at Stanley Black & Decker. "IRWIN is committed to providing our valued users with accessory solutions that are designed to stand up to the toughest challenges every time they are put to use."

SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ Self-Feed Bit Features:

The self-feed bits have a high-speed steel cutting edge and an aggressive screw tip that quickly drills through lumber. Engineered to cut through the most challenging drilling applications, IRWIN® SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ 2-9/16" self-feed bit drills 6.3X holes vs. IRWIN previous model, when drilling into 1-1/2" thick Brazilian oak hardwood.** Designed to make quick, clean holes with minimum interruptions, the self-feed bits have an extended shank that can cut 4"x4" lumber without extensions and an included replacement tip. The self-feed bits can be used in standard drill chucks and the 7/16" quick change hex allows for compatibility with quick change ready right-angle drills. The self-feed bits are suited for drilling holes to run electrical cabling, conduits, PVC pipe for water, drain and waste lines.

IRWIN® SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ self-feed bits are available in the following profiles: and sizes:

Item # Description Diameter Shank Size Length IWAX2005 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ SELF-FEED BIT 1-1/2" 1-1/2" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 6" IWAX2006 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ SELF-FEED BIT 1-3/4" 1-3/4" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 6" IWAX2007 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ SELF-FEED BIT 2" 2" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 6" IWAX2008 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ SELF-FEED BIT 2-1/8" 2-1/8" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 6" IWAX2009 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ SELF-FEED BIT 2-9/16" 2-9/16" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 6"

SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ Auger Bit Features:

The auger bits cut through wood with ease to make clean holes. The aggressive screw tip pulls through material and the optimized flute geometry allows for fast and efficient chip ejection. Engineered to withstand repeated nail strikes, the bits have a durable bi-metal construction. The IRWIN® SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ 7/8" diameter auger bit drills 236 more holes VS. IRWIN Weldtec® auger bits, when drilling into 1-1/2" thick pine with a 8D common nail.*** The 7/16" quick change hex allows for compatibility with joist drills. The auger bits are suited for drilling holes to run electrical wires and conduit, PVC piping for water lines and drilling through holes to bolt large wooden beams.

IRWIN® SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ auger bits are available in the following profiles and sizes:

Item # Description Diameter Shank Size Length IWAX3005 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 3/8IN X 18IN 3/8" 1/4" Hex Quick Change 18" IWAX3006 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 1/2IN X 18IN 1/2" 3/8" Hex Quick Change 18" IWAX3007 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 5/8IN X 18IN 5/8" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 18" IWAX3008 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 3/4IN X 18IN 3/4" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 18" IWAX3009 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 7/8IN X 18IN 7/8" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 18" IWAX3010 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 1IN X 18IN 1" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 18" IWAX3015 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 1/2IN X 7.5IN 1/2" 3/8" Hex Quick Change 7-1/2" IWAX3016 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 5/8IN X 7.5IN 5/8" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 7-1/2" IWAX3017 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 3/4IN X 7.5IN 3/4" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 7-1/2" IWAX3018 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 7/8IN X 7.5IN 7/8" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 7-1/2" IWAX3019 SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ AUGER BIT 1IN X 7.5IN 1" 7/16" Hex Quick Change 7-1/2"

Delivering 3x longer life*, the new SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ self-feed and auger bits are suited for plumbers, electricians and general contractors. The bits are available for individual purchase in stores and online where IRWIN® tools are sold. Product pricing ranges from $19.98 to $59.98 USD.

For more information, please visit IRWINtools.com/product/speedborsupreme

*With respect to IRWIN® SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ Self-Feed Bits - on average compared to IRWIN® SPEEDBOR Self Feed Bits.

* With respect to IRWIN ® SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ Auger Bits – on average compared to legacy IRWIN® ship auger bits.

**IRWIN® SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ 2-9/16" Diameter Self Feed Bit (SKU: IWAX2009) compared to IRWIN 2-9/16" Diameter Self Feed Bit SKU (3046013) drilling into 1-1/2" thick Brazilian oak hardwood.

*** IRWIN SPEEDBOR SUPREME™ 7/8" Diameter Auger Bit (SKU: IWAX3018) compared to Weldtec® 7/8" Diameter Auger Bit SKU (1779343) drilling into 1-1/2" thick pine with 8D common nail.

About IRWIN®

IRWIN® manufactures and distributes a broad line of hand tools and power tool accessories under the IRWIN® brand including VISE-GRIP® pliers and wrenches, MARATHON® saw blades, QUICK-GRIP® clamping tools, SPEEDBOR® wood drilling bits, STRAIT-LINE® marking tools, UNIBIT® step drill bits, MARPLES® fine woodworking tools, and HANSON® taps and dies. IRWIN Tools is a part of Stanley Black & Decker. For more information, visit IRWINTools.com and follow IRWIN on Facebook and Instagram .

