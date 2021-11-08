Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas Named Among Nation's Top Law Firms Experienced law firm earns high marks for work in business disputes

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has earned a spot on the exclusive 2022 listing of the nation's Best Law Firms from the publishers of U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The firm claimed its seventh consecutive selection to the roster of the country's leading business litigation firms based on nominations from other attorneys who handle the same types of lawsuits.

Firm founder Brad Jackson is one of the rare lawyers to be Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for more than 15 years. In addition, he and fellow firm attorney Cheryl Mann have earned multiple selections in The Best Lawyers in America published by Best Lawyers.

Earlier this year, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson welcomed Patrick Fang as the firm's newest attorney. Mr. Fang is an experienced civil litigator with expertise in construction law, business disputes, and professional liability lawsuits

The Law Offices of Brad Jackson has successfully represented businesses and individuals from various industries in all types of civil lawsuits for more than three decades. Following are a few examples of the firm's recent victories for clients:

- Total defense win in a six-figure fraudulent transfer lawsuit;

- Summary judgment resolving a multimillion-dollar contract dispute;

- Successful arbitration for homeowners for almost $1 million against a roofing product manufacturer;

- Favorable appeals court decision against the City of Dallas in a real estate dispute;

- Complete defense win in a fraud and breach of contract lawsuit seeking $3 million; and

- Defense judgment in Dallas appeals court as part of a $1 million partnership dispute.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

