Instructure Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Instructure continued to deliver strong performance across the board in Q3," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "We are well-positioned at the center of the teaching and learning ecosphere, have a strong growth trajectory driven by momentum in both new logo and cross sell wins, and see considerable opportunities in front of us both domestically and internationally as we continue to execute our platform strategy. Our market opportunity is greater than ever."

"In Q3, Canvas users continued to utilize the platform at significantly higher levels than pre-pandemic levels, even after many students returned to the classroom this Fall. This strong usage further increases our confidence that we will remain the core platform for teaching and learning and a cornerstone in the digital transformation of education, regardless of whether education is delivered in an in-person, virtual, or hybrid context."

Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $107.2 million , an increase of 31% year-over-year

Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $108.6 million , an increase of 24% year-over-year

Operating loss of $5.0 million , or negative 4.7% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $40.4 million , or 37.2% of Allocated Combined Receipts

GAAP net loss of $13.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $41.3 million , or 38.0% of Allocated Combined Receipts

Cash flow from operations of $161.2 million and Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $172.2 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

In September, Johns Hopkins University announced that it will replace Blackboard with Canvas as the university's learning management system beginning in advance of the 2022-23 academic school year. Thousands of Hopkins faculty and students shared their input as part of the decision-making process and ultimately chose Canvas for its ease of use, modern user interface, superior mobile experience, and powerful ability to integrate with third party tools.

In September, we also added a new statewide assessment contract with Vermont . The Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative (VTVLC) selected MasteryConnect to bolster its approach toward student assessment and help students demonstrate the mastery required for Vermont's pioneering proficiency-based graduation model. VTVLC works with Vermont public schools to offer online courses for its learners statewide, which has become increasingly important due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In November, Miami Dade College (MDC) announced it selected Canvas as its new learning management system, moving away from Blackboard in order to better support the surge in its online education with Instructure's platform reliability. MDC was looking for a robust learning management system that offered a mobile experience to create inclusivity for adult students on the go, as well as multilingual support.

In October, we hosted attendees from over 5,000 institutions at InstructureCon, more than 5 times pre-pandemic levels. At the conference, we introduced new commercial partnerships and several significant new features to our learning platform, including MasteryView simplified assessments and additional features for Canvas for K-5 users.

In October, as a result of our strong growth and margin profile we refinanced $531.0 million in outstanding debt with better terms. As part of the refinancing, we also paid down approximately $31.0 million of outstanding principal, reducing total debt outstanding to $500.0 million . As a result, we expect that our go-forward annual interest expense will be reduced by approximately $18.0 million .

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, November 8, 2021, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.9 million to $107.9 million

Allocated Combined Receipts* is expected to be in the range of $107.5 million to $108.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $37.5 million to $38.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $38.5 million to $39.5 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $29.3 million to $30.3 million

Full Year 2021:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $401.7 million to $402.7 million

Allocated Combined Receipts* is expected to be in the range of $410.7 million to $411.7 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $140.6 million to $141.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $143.6 million to $144.6 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $107.4 million to $108.4 million

Unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be approximately $152.0 million

*Allocated Combined Receipts, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of Allocated Combined Receipts to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our third-quarter results today, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 1531297. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Allocated Combined Receipts. We define Allocated Combined Receipts as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate Allocated Combined Receipts as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica") and Eesysoft Software International B.V. ("Eesysoft") acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.



Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating (loss) income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating (loss) income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.



Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions, and restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potential dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, provision (benefit) for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We believe free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow facilitates period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the full year ending December 31, 2021 the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets

(unaudited)







Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 227,487



$ 146,212

Accounts receivable—net



54,759





47,315

Prepaid expenses



16,831





12,733

Deferred commissions



10,193





6,663

Assets held for sale



—





57,334

Other current assets



2,913





3,083

Total current assets



312,183





273,340

Property and equipment, net



10,264





11,289

Right-of-use assets



19,352





26,904

Goodwill



1,186,676





1,172,395

Intangible assets, net



660,030





755,349

Noncurrent prepaid expenses



2,493





6,269

Deferred commissions, net of current portion



18,568





16,434

Other assets



5,724





6,651

Total assets

$ 2,215,290



$ 2,268,631

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 22,271



$ 13,302

Accrued liabilities



24,529





23,638

Lease liabilities



6,482





6,037

Long-term debt, current



2,235





6,118

Liabilities held for sale



—





11,834

Deferred revenue



270,421





192,864

Total current liabilities



325,938





253,793

Long-term debt, net of current portion



514,970





820,925

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



16,667





12,015

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



25,479





30,670

Deferred tax liabilities



38,347





58,601

Other long-term liabilities



4,896





4,643

Total liabilities



926,297





1,180,647

Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000 and 252,480 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively; 140,423 and 126,219 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively.



1,404





1,262

Additional paid-in capital



1,533,595





1,264,703

Accumulated deficit



(246,006)





(177,981)

Total stockholders' equity



1,288,993





1,087,984

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,215,290



$ 2,268,631



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

September 30,



Nine months

ended

September 30,



Six months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)





(unaudited)

Revenue:































Subscription and support

$ 96,163



$ 73,313



$ 266,774



$ 129,460





$ 65,968

Professional services and other



11,058





8,459





27,994





13,682







5,421

Total revenue



107,221





81,772





294,768





143,142







71,389

Cost of revenue:































Subscription and support



36,528





35,996





112,575





69,975







19,699

Professional services and other



4,939





5,034





15,500





10,592







4,699

Total cost of revenue



41,467





41,030





128,075





80,567







24,398

Gross profit



65,754





40,742





166,693





62,575







46,991

Operating expenses:































Sales and marketing



40,553





40,100





120,858





84,034







27,010

Research and development



15,823





14,619





47,191





36,736







19,273

General and administrative



14,396





13,092





38,943





47,533







17,295

Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



—





29,612





—





29,612







—

Impairment on disposal group



—





3,389





1,218





3,389







—

Total operating expenses



70,772





100,812





208,210





201,304







63,578

Loss from operations



(5,018)





(60,070)





(41,517)





(138,729)







(16,587)

Other income (expense):































Interest income



—





5





13





40







313

Interest expense



(11,251)





(16,357)





(44,178)





(34,449)







(8)

Other income (expense)



(1,623)





187





(2,365)





603







(5,738)

Total other income (expense), net



(12,874)





(16,165)





(46,530)





(33,806)







(5,433)

Loss before income taxes



(17,892)





(76,235)





(88,047)





(172,535)







(22,020)

Income tax benefit (expense)



4,631





16,062





20,022





35,788







(183)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (13,261)



$ (60,173)



$ (68,025)



$ (136,747)





$ (22,203)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.10)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.52)



$ (1.08)





$ (0.58)

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share



136,647





126,240





129,643





126,240







38,369



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Successor



Successor





Predecessor





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

September 30,



Nine months

ended

September 30,



Six months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)





(unaudited)

Operating activities:































Net loss

$ (13,261)



$ (60,173)



$ (68,025)



$ (136,747)





$ (22,203)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:































Depreciation of property and equipment



910





1,329





2,728





2,427







2,982

Amortization of intangible assets



33,591





32,619





100,319





65,602







2,620

Amortization of deferred financing costs



740





487





1,958





1,018







—

Impairment on disposal group



—





3,389





1,218





3,389







—

Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



—





29,612





—





29,612







—

Stock-based compensation



6,709





2,616





11,532





3,116







7,109

Deferred income taxes



(4,852)





(16,159)





(20,254)





(36,062)







—

Other



160





654





1,565





1,381







1,959

Changes in assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable, net



89,213





73,414





(7,700)





(23,179)







11,903

Prepaid expenses and other assets



7,050





11,548





80





21,383







(25,121)

Deferred commissions



(3,221)





(11,218)





(5,596)





(19,010)







1,469

Right-of-use assets



1,172





1,600





7,552





5,294







4,509

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



8,829





(7,975)





8,634





(11,796)







2,187

Deferred revenue



36,412





39,694





80,470





131,855







(36,983)

Lease liabilities



(1,696)





(1,245)





(4,746)





(338)







(7,489)

Other liabilities



(573)





93





(919)





4,015







—

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



161,183





100,285





108,816





41,960







(57,058)

Investing activities:































Purchases of property and equipment



(1,193)





(807)





(2,800)





(858)







(732)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



16





38





40





67







19

Proceeds from sale of Bridge



—





—





46,018





—







—

Business acquisitions, net of cash received



(856)





—





(16,886)





(1,904,064)







—

Maturities of marketable securities



—





—





—





—







15,584

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(2,033)





(769)





26,372





(1,904,855)







14,871

Financing activities:































IPO proceeds, net of offering costs paid of $5,719



259,604





—





259,604





—







—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



—





—





—





—







1,067

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(1,318)





—





(1,318)





—







(1,413)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount



—





—





—





763,276







—

Proceeds from contributions from stockholders



—





9,182





—





1,257,327







—

Distributions to stockholders



(7)





—





(930)





—







—

Repayments of long-term debt



(256,348)





(1,937)





(307,882)





(3,875)







—

Term Loan prepayment premium



(3,827)





—





(3,827)





—







—

Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities



(1,896)





7,245





(54,353)





2,016,728







(346)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



157,254





106,761





80,835





153,833







(42,533)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period



74,534





105,775





150,953





58,703







101,236

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 231,788



$ 212,536



$ 231,788



$ 212,536





$ 58,703

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:































Cash paid for taxes

$ 153



$ 109



$ 556



$ 257





$ 32

Interest paid

$ 10,553



$ 15,869



$ 42,302



$ 33,258





$ —

Non-cash investing and financing activities:































Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 62



$ 20



$ 62



$ 20





$ 79



RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

September 30,



Nine months

ended

September 30,



Six months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Revenue

$ 107,221



$ 81,772



$ 294,768



$ 143,142





$ 71,389

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379





6,150





8,471





19,589







—

Allocated Combined Receipts

$ 108,600



$ 87,922



$ 303,239



$ 162,731





$ 71,389



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

September 30,



Nine months

ended

September 30,



Six months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Loss from operations

$ (5,018)



$ (60,070)



$ (41,517)



$ (138,729)





$ (16,587)

Stock-based compensation



8,379





6,722





17,722





40,550







7,109

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



2,031





40,064





18,042





50,317







8,360

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,590





32,617





100,312





65,597







2,586

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379





6,150





8,471





19,589







—

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 40,361



$ 25,483



$ 103,030



$ 37,324





$ 1,468



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

September 30,



Nine months

ended

September 30,



Six months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Net loss

$ (13,261)



$ (60,173)



$ (68,025)



$ (136,747)





$ (22,203)

Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment



11,247





16,357





44,170





34,449







—

Provision (benefit) for taxes



(4,631)





(16,062)





(20,022)





(35,788)







183

Depreciation



911





1,329





2,728





2,426







2,982

Amortization



2





2





5





5







35

Stock-based compensation



8,379





6,722





17,722





40,550







7,109

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,641





39,446





19,652





49,699







14,117

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,590





32,617





100,312





65,597







2,586

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379





6,150





8,471





19,589







—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41,257



$ 26,388



$ 105,013



$ 39,780





$ 4,809



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW & UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

September 30,



Nine months

ended

September 30,



Six months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020



































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 161,183



$ 100,285



$ 108,816



$ 41,960





$ (57,058)

Purchases of property and equipment



(1,193)





(807)





(2,800)





(858)







(732)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



16





38





40





67







19

Free cash flow

$ 160,006



$ 99,516



$ 106,056



$ 41,169





$ (57,771)

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



10,553





17,060





42,302





34,449







—

Cash settled stock-based compensation



1,651





4,105





6,094





37,434







—

Unlevered free cash flow

$ 172,210



$ 120,681



$ 154,452



$ 113,052





$ (57,771)



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

September 30,



Nine months

ended

September 30,



Six months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Net loss

$ (13,261)



$ (60,173)



$ (68,025)



$ (136,747)





$ (22,203)

Stock-based compensation



8,379





6,722





17,722





40,550







7,109

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,590





32,617





100,312





65,597







2,586

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379





6,150





8,471





19,589







—

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,641





39,446





19,652





49,699







14,117

Non-GAAP net income

$ 33,728



$ 24,762



$ 78,132



$ 38,688





$ 1,609

Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic

$ 0.25



$ 0.20



$ 0.60



$ 0.31





$ 0.04

Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.24



$ 0.20



$ 0.60



$ 0.31





$ 0.04

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per common share



136,647





126,240





129,643





126,240







38,369

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share



138,182





126,240





130,166





126,240







38,369



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor





Predecessor





Three months

ended

September 30,



Three months

ended

September 30,



Nine months

ended

September 30,



Six months

ended

September 30,





Three months

ended

March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





2020

Gross profit

$ 65,754



$ 40,742



$ 166,693



$ 62,575





$ 46,991

Stock-based compensation



580





555





1,262





1,116







586

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



187





70





2,991





2,912







66

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



15,582





15,000





46,412





30,167







1,293

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379





6,150





8,471





19,589







-

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 83,482



$ 62,517



$ 225,829



$ 116,359





$ 48,936



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue





























Subscription and support

$ 36,528





(257)





(159)





(15,582)



$ 20,530

Professional services and other



4,939





(323)





(28)





—





4,588

Total cost of revenue

$ 41,467





(580)





(187)





(15,582)



$ 25,118



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue





























Subscription and support

$ 112,575





(652)





(2,108)





(46,412)



$ 63,403

Professional services and other



15,500





(610)





(883)





—





14,007

Total cost of revenue

$ 128,075





(1,262)





(2,991)





(46,412)



$ 77,410



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue





























Subscription and support

$ 35,996





(333)





—





(15,000)



$ 20,663

Professional services and other



5,034





(222)





(70)





—





4,742

Total cost of revenue

$ 41,030





(555)





(70)





(15,000)



$ 25,405



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Successor)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue





























Subscription and support

$ 69,975





(653)





(2,056)





(30,167)



$ 37,099

Professional services and other



10,592





(463)





(856)





—





9,273

Total cost of revenue

$ 80,567





(1,116)





(2,912)





(30,167)



$ 46,372



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue





























Subscription and support

$ 19,699





(301)





—





(1,293)



$ 18,105

Professional services and other



4,699





(285)





(66)





—





4,348

Total cost of revenue

$ 24,398





(586)





(66)





(1,293)



$ 22,453



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 40,553





(2,139)





(99)





(18,008)



$ 20,307

Research and development



15,823





(2,292)





(226)





—





13,305

General and administrative



14,396





(3,368)





(1,519)





—





9,509

Total operating expenses

$ 70,772





(7,799)





(1,844)





(18,008)



$ 43,121



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 120,858





(4,814)





(2,551)





(53,900)



$ 59,593

Research and development



47,191





(4,896)





(2,904)





—





39,391

General and administrative



38,943





(6,750)





(8,378)





—





23,815

Impairment on disposal group



1,218





—





(1,218)





—





—

Total operating expenses

$ 208,210





(16,460)





(15,051)





(53,900)



$ 122,799



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 40,100





(1,843)





(1,420)





(17,617)



$ 19,220

Research and development



14,619





(2,149)





(1,017)





—





11,453

General and administrative



13,092





(2,175)





(4,556)





—





6,361

Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



29,612





—





(29,612)





—





—

Impairment on disposal group



3,389





—





(3,389)





—





—

Total operating expenses

$ 100,812



$ (6,167)



$ (39,994)



$ (17,617)



$ 37,034



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Successor)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 84,034





(5,435)





(3,706)





(35,430)



$ 39,463

Research and development



36,736





(7,193)





(3,581)





—





25,962

General and administrative



47,533





(26,806)





(7,117)





—





13,610

Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



29,612





—





(29,612)





—





—

Impairment on disposal group



3,389





—





(3,389)





—





—

Total operating expenses

$ 201,304



$ (39,434)



$ (47,405)



$ (35,430)



$ 79,035



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based compensation expense



Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



Amortization of acquired intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 27,010





(1,977)





(556)





(1,293)



$ 23,184

Research and development



19,273





(1,874)





(1,273)





—





16,126

General and administrative



17,295





(2,672)





(6,465)





—





8,158

Total operating expenses

$ 63,578





(6,523)





(8,294)





(1,293)



$ 47,468



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ending

December 31,



Full Year Ending

December 31,





2021



2021



2021



2021





LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH

Revenue

$ 106,900



$ 107,900



$ 401,700



$ 402,700

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



600





600





9,000





9,000

Allocated Combined Receipts

$ 107,500



$ 108,500



$ 410,700



$ 411,700



