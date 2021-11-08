Celebrity Chefs and National Brands Unite to Support No Kid Hungry this Holiday Season with Thanksgiving "Bake-A-Thon for No Kid Hungry" Livestream Event and Gifts that Give Back

Celebrity Chefs and National Brands Unite to Support No Kid Hungry this Holiday Season with Thanksgiving "Bake-A-Thon for No Kid Hungry" Livestream Event and Gifts that Give Back Holiday baking fundraiser hosted by Duff Goldman and seasonal products and promotions help end childhood hunger

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One child living with hunger in America is too many, but 1 in 6 kids may face hunger this holiday season. To help ensure every child has access to the food they need to thrive, consumers can help raise funds for No Kid Hungry through holiday activities including the Thanksgiving "Bake-A-Thon" livestream event on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 – 5 p.m. ET, or by dining or shopping with No Kid Hungry partner brands all season long.

No Kid Hungry Logo (PRNewsfoto/No Kid Hungry)

Hosted by Duff Goldman of Food Network's "Ace of Cakes," Thanksgiving "Bake-A-Thon for No Kid Hungry" is a 4-hour livestream fundraising event that brings together baking superstars from across the country to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger. The event will offer hours of baking fun for attendees and will include special appearances from celebrity bakers and culinary influencers including, Chef Joanne Chang (Flour Bakery + Cafe), Gemma Stafford (Bigger Bolder Baking), Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and Chef Bill Yosses (Hulu's "Baker's Dozen"), Amy Robach (Good Morning America) and more. These talented bakers will demo their favorite baking recipes, share tips and techniques and answer questions from the live audience. Viewers can participate and donate during the event by tuning into No Kid Hungry's Facebook livestream on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 – 5 p.m. ET. The "Bake-A-Thon for No Kid Hungry" is made possible by Presenting Sponsors, Wholesome Organic and Fair Trade sugars and Nellie's Free Range Eggs.

As consumers plan their holiday purchases and meals, they can also give back to No Kid Hungry through a number of products and promotions. When engaging with national brands like Citi, Nutella, Williams Sonoma, QVC and more this holiday season, every $1 donated can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need. *

"The holidays can be a stressful time for many families, especially in the wake of the pandemic," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Millions more kids face hunger today than before the pandemic hit, and hungry kids and their families will feel the impact of this crisis well into the future. That's why we're so grateful to our partners and supporters from across the country who are helping to make a difference for kids and their families this holiday season and every day. To end childhood hunger, it's going to take all of us - Every meal, every donation, every supporter counts."

Seasonal gifts and promotions that give back to No Kid Hungry include:

Citi: This Giving Tuesday ( Nov 30 ) Citi is matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000! Donate now to have an even greater impact in the fight against childhood hunger.

Athletic Greens: Athletic Greens will donate $.10 to No Kid Hungry for every AG1 sold through April 30th, 2022 .

Bartaco: Between October 4 and December 6, 2021 , for every "#bartacosecret Roasted Brussels Sprouts Taco," bartaco will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry with a minimum commitment of $50,000 .

Beech-Nut: Beech-Nut will donate $0.25 for each sale of Beech-Nut Naturals Pouch 9 ct. Variety Pack and Beech-Nut Naturals Jars Variety Pack, with a maximum contribution of $300,000 .

California Fish Grill: California Fish Grill is supporting No Kid Hungry all year-round with a minimum commitment of $35,000! For every new store opening, they will donate $500 and an additional $2 for every kids' meal sold during opening week up to $500 . Additionally, California Fish Grill will encourage consumers to donate at check-out, in-stores and online.

Caliwater: Caliwater's goal is not only to provide health benefits to our consumers, but also to raise awareness about the fight against childhood hunger. Partnering with No Kid Hungry, a charity working to put a stop to hungry children, Caliwater pledges to donate 5 cents for every can purchased, with the goal of donating $1 million by April 2022 .

Denny's: Round up your order for No Kid Hungry, or get a pin-up when you donate $3 to help feed hungry kids at participating Denny's. Promotion valid from 09/22/2021 - 01/04/2022 .

Dog Haus: Dog Haus will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for every "The Big Easy" sold from 10/1-11/30.

First Watch Restaurant: Year-round, for every kids' meal purchased, First Watch will donate .25 cents to No Kid Hungry.

Fresh Brothers: Support Fresh Brothers and feed hungry kids via donations at checkout of any amount between 8/18/21-12/31/21 . Fresh Brothers guarantees a minimum of $25,000 to No Kid Hungry.

Frutta Bowls: For each Acai Bracelet purchased between August 30, 2021 - December 31, 2021 , Frutta Bowls will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh: For each Kids Meal purchased between August 30 , 2021- August 30, 2022 , Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh will donate $.10 to No Kid Hungry. You can also make a donation to No Kid Hungry with your catering order online and in-store.

Holiday Stationstores: Holiday Stationstores will donate 1% of the sale of each Holiday branded Gift Card purchased, up to a maximum of $30,000 , from December 2 to December 29, 2021 .

Home: A Celebration: Interior designer and philanthropist Charlotte Moss selected No Kid Hungry to be the beneficiary of her latest project, Home: A Celebration. A timely ode to Edith Wharton's The Book of the Homeless — a fundraising effort in 1916 to help refugees and children during WWI— Home features 120 artists, poets, chefs, designers, photographers, and writers offering personal reflections on the essence of home.

Lokai: All year-round, Lokai is donating $1 to No Kid Hungry from the sale of every No Kid Hungry Lokai bracelet with a minimum commitment of $10,000 .

Madewell: From now through November 23 , Madewell will match each dollar donated in stores and on Madewell.com, dollar for dollar, up to $100,000 .

Mendocino Farms: Support Mendocino Farms from October 15 through December 24 via donations at checkout to No Kid Hungry in the amounts of $1 , $5 , or $10 and help feed hungry kids.

Miracle-Gro: The GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag is a specially designed canvas bag meant to encourage families to share their garden harvest. For every bag sold through 12/31/21, Miracle-Gro will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry.

Murad: 100% of donations made on Murad.com through 12/31/21 will be donated to No Kid Hungry, with a minimum monetary donation of $100,000 .

Nutella: Breakfast is about to taste a whole lot sweeter as everyone's favorite breakfast spread Nutella is partnering with No Kid Hungry once again to give back this holiday season! Look out for specially marked jars in celebration of helping kids in need during this important season of giving. Together, we can help provide up to 6 million meals to kids in need.

Old Spaghetti Factory: Guests can donate $1 , $2 or $5 to No Kid Hungry at checkout at : Guests can donateorto No Kid Hungry at checkout at www.osf.com from 10/1 – 12/31.

On The Border: From November 17 – December 31 , On The Border will donate .10 cents to No Kid Hungry for every Border Blast purchased.

OpenTable: From Nov. 30 - Dec. 14 , OpenTable users can donate their OpenTable Dining Points to No Kid Hungry. Every 200 points donated can provide up to ten meals to children in need. OpenTable is matching meal donations up to 250,000 meals.

Peppa Pig (Hasbro): Peppa is encouraging families to share their Thanksgiving traditions and practicing thankfulness! Hasbro, on behalf of Peppa Pig, will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry for each use of the hashtag #PeppaInThePantry on Instagram between 11/13/21 and 11/25/21 , with a minimum donation of $50,000 and a maximum donation of $75,000 .

Popeyes®: From November 1st to December 31st at participating restaurants, Popeyes guests are invited to donate $1 to receive a coupon sheet with exclusive deals. These deals consist of things like a FREE Apple Pie and discounts on bundles featuring favorites like Signature Chicken, Sides, and our buttermilk Biscuits. For every $1 donation, $0.90 will be donated to No Kid Hungry and $0.10 will be donated to Popeyes Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need.

QVC: From 10/23–12/24, when you shop select items, $1 from each unit sold, up to a maximum of $5,000 per item, will benefit No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels ( $100K maximum contribution). 100% of donations made through QVC.com from 10/23-12/24 will benefit No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels.

Saladworks: For each Kids Works meal purchased between August 30 , 2021- August 30, 2022 , Saladworks will donate $.10 to No Kid Hungry. You can also make a donation to No Kid Hungry with your catering order online and in-store.

The Simple Greek: For each Kids Meal purchased between August 30 , 2021- August 30, 2022 , The Simple Greek will donate $.10 to No Kid Hungry. You can also make a donation to No Kid Hungry with your catering order online and in-store.

Williams Sonoma: This Giving Tuesday ( November 30 ), Williams Sonoma will be donating $5 to No Kid Hungry for every piece of cookware and select electrical appliances up to $75,000 . You can also give back at Williams Sonoma all season long by shopping its line of celebrity spatulas and select products, each with 30% of the purchase price benefiting No Kid Hungry.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc: This leading provider of gifts designed to help people express, connect, and celebrate is donating 20% of the net proceeds** from each gift purchased from its specially curated ®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, and others. In addition to shopping this product assortment, customers can also make a monetary donation to No Kid Hungry. : This leading provider of gifts designed to help people express, connect, and celebrate is donating 20% of the net proceeds** from each gift purchased from its specially curated Season of Sharing collection to No Kid Hungry. The collection features items from the company's family of brands, including 1-800-Flowers.com, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, and others. In addition to shopping this product assortment, customers can also make a monetary donation to No Kid Hungry.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar



**Net proceeds shall be defined as the gross sales price of the product less any and all taxes, service charges, shipping and handling charges, discounts, gift certificates, promotional gift certificates, promotional offers (e.g. airlines miles, points, e-money, etc.) credits, rebates, chargebacks, refunds, credit card processing fees and gift certificate cancellations.

To learn more about Thanksgiving "Bake-A-Thon for No Kid Hungry," visit NoKidHungry.org/bakeathon and tune into No Kid Hungry's Facebook live on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

For a complete list of No Kid Hungry's participating partners and promotions, and to learn all the ways to dine, shop and share for No Kid Hungry this holiday season, visit NoKidHungry.org/dineshopshare.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact: Allison deBrauwere; adebrauwere@strength.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE No Kid Hungry