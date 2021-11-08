American Journal Of Transplantation Article Validates Clinical Utility Of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA In Detecting Liver Rejection

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, announces that the American Journal of Transplantation ("AJT") has published "Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Detects Early Evidence of Graft Injury in Stable Liver Transplant Recipients," by Josh Levitsky, MD, MS. The article will appear in Volume 21, Issue 9 of AJT.

The serial elevation of dd-cfDNA represents "a clear signal of early graft injury" in liver transplant recipients.

In this article, Dr. Levitsky, who serves as a scientific collaborator to TGI, assesses the utility of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) to diagnose graft injury in liver transplant recipients and as a predictive biomarker prior to different causes of graft dysfunction. Using samples available through the well-curated, prospectively collected Clinical Trials in Organ Transplantation-14 cohort to assess the role of the Viracor TRAC® Liver dd-cfDNA assay to detect graft injury and rejection, the study observed that the proportion of dd-cfDNA increases serially preceding elevation of liver function tests and clinically-evident graft dysfunction, and decreases serially following resolution of acute rejection.

Dr. Levitsky concluded that serial elevation of dd-cfDNA represents "a clear signal of early graft injury" in liver transplant recipients. This biomarker may help detect early signs of graft injury and rejection to inform the management of liver transplant recipients particularly in the context of IS minimization strategies.

To read Dr. Levitsky's article, please visit doi.org/10.1111/ajt.16835. To learn more about the Viracor TRAC Liver dd-cfDNA assay, please visit

www.transplantgenomics.com/trac-liver/.

About Eurofins Transplant Genomics

Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

Learn more about Eurofins Transplant Genomics at http://www.transplantgenomics.com

About Eurofins Viracor

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams and reference laboratories get results faster, when it matters most. Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves.

Learn more about Eurofins Viracor at http://www.eurofins-viracor.com .

About Eurofins – the Global Leader in Bio-Analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods. Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Learn more about Eurofins at https://www.eurofins.com.

