Moody Law Group Named among Top Law Firms for 2022 by US News & World Report and Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year, Moody Law Group is being recognized as a top Houston law firm for real estate law by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

Firms included in the annual Best Law Firms list are chosen because of their professional excellence and impressive ratings from clients and their peers. For 2022, Moody Law Group earned a Tier 1 ranking in the Houston metro area, the highest rank for a specific region.

The rankings are decided each year through an extensive process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading industry attorneys, and an assessment of background information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

To be eligible for a Best Law Firms ranking, a firm must also have at least one lawyer recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, which the top 5 percent of private practicing lawyers in the U.S.

Earlier this year, three Moody Law Group real estate attorneys were recognized as the best in their practice in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Managing partner John S. Moody, Jr. also received additional Best Lawyers honors and was named a Houston real estate "Lawyer of the Year."

Collectively, the firm's expertise within the commercial real estate industry has positioned its attorneys as leaders in this space. The lawyers are regularly featured at various commercial real estate and CLE events throughout the year. Most recently, attorney Julie Barry lead a roundtable discussion on leasing at the International Council of Shopping Centers in San Francisco.

Best Lawyers has been providing trusted rankings and information on lawyers in all practice areas for almost 40 years. To view a complete list of firms and attorneys selected this year, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:

Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com.

