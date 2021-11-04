Service Express Names U.K. Managing Director to Lead Continued International Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, a leader in providing global infrastructure solutions, welcomes Mike Hallam as its new U.K. Managing Director on the Executive Leadership team. Hallam joins Service Express on the tail end of its recent acquisition of Blue Chip and The ICC Group. The partnership provides U.K. customers with additional multivendor options and streamlined support.

Hallam will be responsible for scaling the existing U.K. team of over 250 talented individuals, along with executing the global Service Express strategic growth plan. The company anticipates the U.K. expansion of its flagship product, ExpressConnect® in 2022, providing customers with an all-in-one solution that simplifies data center support.

"Mike's 30 years of experience leading, motivating, and developing large teams of talented people will help Service Express accelerate our global footprint," said Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO of Service Express. "Our goal is to provide the U.K. market with additional options for their infrastructure support. Mike will play an instrumental role in carrying out our shared vision."

Most recently, Hallam served as the Executive Director of Wholesale at Virgin Media Business. His demonstrated ability to develop and implement new strategies to increase organic growth, service offerings, and organizational effectiveness was a factor in the decision to bring him on the team.

"Developing talented teams, driving continuous improvement, and maintaining customer-centricity are the strategic principles that I have carried throughout my career," said Mike Hallam. "Learning that Service Express holds the same beliefs made the proposition to join the leadership team simple. I'm looking forward to fulfilling the company's purpose to provide the best experience for our customers, partners & employees while ensuring our people are at the heart of everything we do."

About Service Express

As the leading data center solutions provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, software support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

