Gelson's To Uncork Two New Stellar Cabernet Sauvignons By One Of Napa Valley's Most Respected 100pt Winemakers Julien Fayard

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Holidays just around the corner, Gelson's is uncorking two new Cabernet Sauvignons to join its already exclusive branded collection of Gelson's Wines. The wines are produced through an ongoing collaboration with Napa Valley's 100pt award-winning winemaker Julien Fayard. Beautifully bottled, the two stellar and refined wines will be available at all 27 Gelson's locations across Southern California.

Gelson's Epicure Series Cabernet Sauvignon - Howell Mountain and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - Mt. Veeder

"We feel very honored to work with renowned winemaker Julien Fayard again," said John Bagan, Chief Operating Officer for Gelson's. "He has an outstanding reputation earning high acclaim from his native France to the Napa Valley. It is our privilege to have him be part of the Gelson's family. We are excited that Gelson's will continue to make superior quality wines from Julien available exclusively to thousands of our wine-loving customers across Southern California."

Gelson's customers will have the rare opportunity to meet and participate in a virtual Zoom wine presentation with Fayard, the highly respected winemaker, on November 16th at 6pm. Fayard will share his knowledge and vast experience with attendees. The wines will be paired with a Gelson's custom cheese and charcuterie plate. To RSVP visit gelsons.com/julien. Signups close November 12th at 10pm. Marking his fourth collaboration with Gelson's, Fayard said, "Striving for excellence in all areas resonates with the long history of Gelson's. The Gelson's customer knows quality and appreciates the finest products."

The new wines include:

Epicure Series Cabernet Sauvignon - Howell Mountain

This limited-release, single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon comes from grapes grown on Howell Mountain in Napa Valley. The distinctive terroir – particularly the mountain altitude – results in a wine that is rich and luscious yet elegant and beautifully layered. You'll find ripe black fruit on the nose and on the palate, complemented by dark spices and licorice. Aging for 20 months in new French oak creates polished tannins and balanced structure.

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - Mt. Veeder

Known for its unique climate, Mt. Veeder in Napa Valley has hillside vineyards that produce fine wines with great ripeness and maturity. The palate reveals good acidity, supple texture, and graceful balance. A classic expression of the Mt. Veeder AVA in a modern style, this Cabernet Sauvignon is fermented in tanks and aged in new French oak for 20 months, highlighting spice notes and lending subtle layers.

Other wines created by Fayard under the Gelson's brand include a Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon- Coombsville, Reserve Sauvignon Blanc-Rutherford, Reserve Cabernet Franc-Oakville, Red Cuvée, Malbec and Rosé.

