Definite Articles Unveils The Most Sustainable Performance Wear On The Planet New collection of premium performance wear charts a new course for eco-fashion

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with a deep commitment to the planet and planet-loving people, Definite Articles launched its activewear collection starting from the ground up – with socks – to support performance at every level and create zero waste in the process.

"We set out to find a better solution to how we make performance wear, one that doesn't wreck such havoc on our environment," said Aaron Sanandres, the founder of Definite Articles and co-founder of the apparel company, UNTUCKit. "The emerging technology exists to create zero-waste performance wear, and we believe this could fundamentally change how clothing is made."

The need to rethink how performance wear is made is more prominent than ever. Today's performance apparel uses tiny bits of plastic to achieve its strength, stretch and support but these yarns bruise and batter the environment. When washed, they leak plastic into our oceans and when tossed, they sit in landfills. Socks tend to be the worst offenders because they are often washed and rarely recycled, taking centuries to biodegrade.

In U.S. households alone, the routine act of washing our clothes sends roughly 3,500 trillion pieces of microplastics into oceans and waterways every year, according to an analysis by the Ocean Wise Conservation Association.

Definite Articles brings a new approach to performance wear that does not cause lasting harm to our planet. The brand uses a natural additive that makes the tiny plastic particles spun in its performance wear act like natural fibers. As a result, the Definite Sock sheds up to 25 percent less microplastic when washed and biodegrades far more quickly in water, soil or landfill-like conditions. What's more, the tiny plastic particles spun in its synthetic yarns are recycled, BPA-free and high-quality fit for human use.

"We designed a sock to support and comfort you at every turn whether that's running the backcountry, walking the dog or relaxing at home," Sanandres said. "We are 100 percent committed to your performance and our planet. Both drive everything we do."

The Definite collection includes socks for both men and women with additional performance wear to follow in early 2022. The Definite Articles sock is designed with three styles – crew, ankle and no-show – as well as four color schemes.

Consumers can shop the product directly on Definite Articles website at www.definitearticles.com. For more information, please visit the website and follow Definite Articles on social media @definitearticles.

About Definite Articles

Founded in 2021, Definite Articles designs the most sustainable performance wear on the planet starting from the ground up – with socks. The line draws on high-quality fabrics, sleek design and innovative technology to create apparel that supports every level of performance and generates zero waste. So run free and leave no footprint behind. For more information on Definite Articles' product line and mission, please visit www.definitearticles.com.

