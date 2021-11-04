Cybersixgill CMO Meira Primes wins Gold in the 14th Annual 2021 Women in Business and the Professions World Awards® The Women World Awards Winners To Be Celebrated in Virtual Ceremony in December 10

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersixgill announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Meira Primes (Cybersixgill's CMO), a Gold Globee® winner in the 14th Annual 2021 Women World Awards®.

Women World Awards recognizes women in business and professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Meira was recognized in the Top Woman of the Year in Business & The Professions category, winning the Gold Globee Award for Mentorship.

This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors, and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a winner by Women World Awards, especially in the mentorship category," said Meira Primes, CMO of Cybersixgill. "Over the course of my career, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with incredible individuals who helped to shape my career. As a seasoned professional, I love being able to take the opportunity to give back, to connect with those I work with daily and those I encounter professionally, and help them on their path to success. I learn continuously; every experience has a learning component and I try to instill this practice in those I coach."

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/winner/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill's fully automated threat intelligence solutions help organizations fight cyber-crime, detect phishing, data leaks, fraud and vulnerabilities as well as amplify incident response – in real-time. The Cybersixgill Investigative Portal empowers security teams with contextual and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ and DVE Score™ harness Cybersixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems. Most recently, Cybersixgill introduced agility to threat intel with their CI/CP methodology (Continuous Investigation/Continuous Protection). Current customers include enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities.

To learn more, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @Cybersixgill and LinkedIn.

