Barry University Board of Trustees and President Mike Allen Agree to Contract Extension

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barry University Board of Trustees today announced a new 10-year contract for President Mike Allen. The agreement, which runs through 2031, affirms a mutual commitment to the long-term stability and prosperity of Barry University and its continued tradition of excellence in educating future generations of leaders and in service to the community.

The institution's seventh President, Dr. Allen joined Barry in July of 2019 and has skillfully marshaled the University through the worst of the health crisis, never pausing its forward-moving progress, while laying an impressive framework for the future.

This new agreement follows three consecutive academic years of freshman enrollment growth and incredible achievements for the institution. Barry University is listed as one of the 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for Social Mobility among National Universities and was named one of America's Top Colleges in 2021 by Forbes.

"When I chaired the Presidential Search Committee in 2019, we knew Dr. Allen would elevate Barry with his creative vision, unparalleled strategic thinking, and his engaging and dynamic leadership style," said Greg Greene, Chair of the Barry University Board of Trustees. "His leadership has exceeded every expectation and the Board took this proactive step to ensure the next decade of innovation and pave the way for long-term initiatives and planning. We are very pleased that Dr. Allen shares this commitment and vision."

Under President Allen's leadership, the University has also made remarkable strides in fundraising as well as alumni participation. Engagement of Barry's more than 70,000 alumni has increased by forty percent, and there have been multiple major leadership level donations during his tenure, inspired by Barry's mission, students, and the tremendous impact of its graduates.

"Since our arrival in Miami, Barry University has been home," President Allen noted. "I am inspired daily by the dedication and promise of our students, the innovation and skill of our faculty and staff, and the achievements of our alumni. It is humbling to lead this incredible, Mission-focused institution that is transforming lives and communities, and I look forward to all we will accomplish together well into the future."

True to Barry's Adrian Dominican heritage, President Allen has made engagement with and service to the South Florida Community a top priority, through every available avenue. He has established partnerships with impactful organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, United Way of Miami, Casa Familia, and the new Miami Center for Racial Justice; spearheaded the creation of the President's Community Leadership Council, a body consisting of South Florida leaders in health care, business, law, philanthropy, education and more; and established the Barry University Anti-Racism and Equity Coalition as well as the Institute for Immigration Studies, an academic center dedicated to the study and understanding of the multicultural South Florida immigrant experience.

"Dr. Allen is proudly carrying forth the 80-year tradition of Mission-driven Catholic education at Barry University. Our Core Commitments to the pursuit of knowledge and truth, fostering an inclusive community, and advancing social and environmental justice through collaborative service are reflected in his every endeavor," said Sister Patricia Siemen, OP, JD, Prioress of Barry's sponsoring congregation, the Adrian Dominican Sisters. "This agreement exemplifies the Board's resolve in preserving the Adrian Dominican legacy and promoting its ideals."

In 2020, Barry University embarked on the initial stages of a comprehensive Strategic Planning Process to chart its course for the next decade, with completion anticipated within the next year. This strengthened and mutual commitment between the University and Dr. Allen will ensure consistency in leadership as the institution implements this ambitious and exciting vision for the future.

