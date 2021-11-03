Servicemark Joins DIRTT Partner Network Expanding Its Reach Into The Puget Sound Region

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servicemark Construction LLC, a commercial maintenance and repair company, today joins DIRTT's partner network in the Puget Sound region. DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sectors, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

With this partnership, Servicemark will bring DIRTT's product and project management team in-house to seamlessly manage the interior construction process from design specifications through to installation. Servicemark has been a DIRTT certified installer in the Greater Puget Sound region for the past seven years. This partnership offers up a thoughtful integration that will allow architects to spec products and understand costs. It also allows general contractors to integrate the delivery and expert installation into the overall construction schedule, preventing miscommunication, delays and overages.

Chad Smed, an industry veteran with over 30 years of construction and manufacturing experience will lead Servicemark's Prefabricated Solutions division as General Manager. He is joined by Charlie Benditt and Louvenia Magee, and the three will work together to support architects and clients' visions for increasing the use of prefabricated, modular construction solutions in commercial construction projects.

Smed was formerly the President of Western Office & Western Construct, where he ran the team's DIRTT division. His background in manufacturing, distribution and construction aligns with the goals of both DIRTT and Servicemark. He will serve as the primary point of contact throughout Seattle in helping expand prefabricated solutions into commercial construction projects. DIRTT's offerings encompass highly customizable timber frames, casework, panel walls, doors, writable surfaces, glass fronts and access floors, with a focus on adaptability. Everything designed by DIRTT is intended to be reconfigurable, sustainable and optimized for high performance.

"I believe that what we are creating here is a more efficient and connected way to deliver prefabricated solutions on commercial construction projects," said Chris Henderson, President of Servicemark. "By formally integrating the prefabricated and construction scopes under one roof, we are creating a seamless and more thoughtful approach for architects and commercial real estate decision makers. I am looking forward to creating a longstanding, scalable partnership between Servicemark and DIRTT."

Servicemark is known as the premier commercial tenant services company in Seattle. Their team of in-house project managers, foremen and tradespeople self-perform all service work carpentry, electrical, painting, general maintenance and the installation of prefabricated construction components. The company recently underwent a rebrand, launched a new website (www.servicemarkts.com) and is actively hiring for many key roles.

