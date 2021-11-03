Merge Announces $15 MM Series A, Expands Partnerships with Top HR, Recruiting, and Payroll API Providers The round, led by Addition, signals the B2B company's commitment to an exceptional integration experience through partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merge API Inc., the San Francisco and New York City-based company providing one API for all B2B integrations, today announced the close of a $15 million Series A funding round led by Addition, with participation from existing investor NEA. The company also announced its status as a partner of BambooHR, an HR provider, and Lever, an applicant tracking system.

"This round empowers us to not only continue investing in our product but also in our partnerships," said Merge co-founder Shensi Ding. "We plan to expand our features, the team building them, and the partnerships that are so important in providing best-in-class integrations for our customers."

Merge also announced new partnership agreements with BambooHR and Lever . These partnerships build off of the company's previous announcements, including with HR and payroll leader UKG . To further support Merge's partners, the company plans to release a dedicated partner portal. Partnerships guarantee current and future Merge customers can depend on reliable API integrations with some of the most popular HR, payroll, recruiting, and accounting products on the market.

"Support for partnerships is exactly right for this stage of our growth," said Gil Feig, co-founder of Merge. "Stronger partnerships help API providers become the source of truth and the products that complementary products — Merge's customer base — build on."

Five months since Merge's NEA-led series seed announcement, now over 600 organizations have registered for the company's platform. Merge launched product features such as detailed logging, enhanced webhooks, CSV upload, SAML SSO, and a single-tenant offering. Companies such as Ramp, Figure, and Drata trust Merge's Unified API to act as the integration layer for their B2B products.

"Merge is revolutionizing customer-facing integrations in the B2B space by helping developers integrate fast and integrate once," said Lee Fixel, Founder of Addition. "Their track record demonstrates Merge is solving a common problem with the right product, and we're excited to support the company on its continued growth trajectory."

Merge additionally plans to use its Series A to expand into more categories of integrations and add to the 50+ integrations across the company's existing HR APIs , payroll APIs , recruiting APIs , and accounting APIs . Upcoming product features include audit trails and on-premise support. The company also plans to expand its engineering and sales teams as well as increase its marketing efforts.

ABOUT MERGE:

Merge provides the tools to transform how B2B companies realize customer-facing integrations. With Merge's Unified API, developers integrate just once and give their customers access to over 50+ HR Information Systems (HRIS), Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), and Accounting integrations. Merge takes charge of the entire lifecycle of integrations and adds new platforms every week.

Merge raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Addition, with additional investments from NEA, the CTO of Plaid, the CTO and co-founder of PagerDuty, and more. Merge was founded in 2020 by Shensi Ding and Gil Feig and is proudly built in San Francisco and New York City.

