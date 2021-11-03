loanDepot Advances its Strategy to Grow In-House Loan Servicing Capacity

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, continues to successfully execute its plan to diversify its revenue streams by migrating more of its servicing portfolio in house. Against a backdrop of growth in its total servicing portfolio, loans serviced in-house now represent 37% of the portfolio, compared to only 11% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. This represents a 236% increase in only six months.

"We're pleased with our momentum in transitioning more of our high-quality servicing portfolio in-house as we rely less on third party sub-servicing partners. Our growing servicing portfolio and expanding in-house capabilities perfectly complement our loan origination strategy and ensure we can provide a best-in-class experience for our customers throughout their entire mortgage journey. Our ultimate goal is to provide the most efficient, hassle-free and streamlined service possible," said Dan Binowitz, executive vice president of servicing and capital markets at loanDepot.

loanDepot will continue to invest in its in-house servicing capabilities, leveraging the infrastructure and creating the scale necessary to increase contribution to earnings from this recurring, counter-cyclical business line. The company expects to be fully transitioned to in-house servicing of its portfolio by the middle of 2022.

As part of this expansion, loanDepot is recruiting for positions across its servicing organization, with a particular focus customer-facing talent. For more information about career opportunities, visit https://careers.loandepot.com.

