Fast Penny Spirits Announces Partnership With Cavatappi Distribuzione The premier distributor will handle wholesale distribution of Amaricano in Washington state and commits to support more women-owned distilleries.

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Penny Spirits, a Seattle-based amaro distillery, announced today that its Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca will be distributed in Washington state through Cavatappi Distribuzione, a subsidiary of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

"Cavatappi's commitment to integrity and authentic relationships are the values that we seek out in all of our partnerships," said Jamie Hunt, CEO and Founder of Fast Penny Spirits. "I started the amaro distillery with the goal of giving back to the community and this partnership provides an excellent growth opportunity to introduce our products to more consumers and advance our philanthropic objectives."

Fast Penny Spirits' Pretty Penny partnerships give 3% of bottle revenue to support empowering women in business, local communities, and the beverage industry.

"Fast Penny Spirits' beautiful Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca are the exact type of spirits we want to bring to our customers," said Michael Smith, General Manager of Cavatappi. "Cavatappi has always been a relationship-driven group, celebrating the stories and people behind the wines and spirits we offer. As part of shaping our spirits portfolio, we're committed to supporting more women-owned distilleries and are proud that Fast Penny Spirits is one of the first partners."

Cavatappi Distribuzione represents a wide range of carefully selected wines from around the world. The distributor is expanding its spirits portfolio with a commitment to showcasing the producers who are not afraid of pushing the envelope to achieve the best in their respective classes.

Amaricano is currently distributed in California, Georgia, Oregon, and Washington and shipped directly to consumers in 30 states.

About Fast Penny Spirits:

Fast Penny Spirits is a woman-owned, award-winning amaro distillery. Based in Seattle and inspired by the founder's Sicilian heritage, they are committed to inspiring change. Amaricano and Amaricano Bianca are blended with wild-crafted, sustainably-sourced botanicals. The spirits are rich, herbaceous, and beautifully complex to sip on their own or swirl into a cocktail. The distillery received gold medals at the renowned San Francisco World Spirits and the Denver International Spirits Competitions. The New York International Spirits Competition named Fast Penny the 2021 Washington State Distillery of the Year. To learn more visit, fastpennyspirits.com

About Cavatappi

Cavatappi Distribuzione is a wholesale wine and spirits importer and distributor located in Seattle, covering all of Western and parts of Eastern Washington. Their accounts range from top restaurants and fine wine shops to smaller independent markets and include chain stores with stewards. The company's goal is to provide customers with knowledgeable, outstanding service and a selection of great wines and spirits. They offer wine and spirits from around the world and all major wine producing regions in the United States. Cavatappi Distribution is a subsidiary company of Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

