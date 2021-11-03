Data from ImmunoGenesis' Lead Programs to be Presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing science-driven immune therapies, today announced the acceptance of six poster presentations on its lead development programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), which will be held November 10-14, 2021, in Washington, DC. Additional meeting information can be found on the SITC website.

Poster Presentation Details

Posters Related to IMGS-001: PD-L1/PD-L2 Dual-Specific Antibody with Effector Function

Title: Human PD-L2 triggers a unique T cell inhibitory program through PD-1 engagement distinct from that of PD-L1

Poster Number: 233

Date: November 12, 2021

Title: Dual-specific antibodies blocking both PD-L1 and PD-L2 engagement of PD-1 restore anti-tumor immunity

Poster Number: 291

Date: November 12, 2021

Posters Related to IMGS-501: STING Immune Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (STING-ISAC)

Title: High-potency synthetic STING agonists rewire the myeloid stroma in the tumor microenvironment to amplify immune checkpoint blockade efficacy in refractory pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Poster Number: 758

Date: November 13, 2021

Title: Intratumoral delivery of high potency STING agonists modulates the immunosuppressive myeloid compartment and induces curative responses in checkpoint-refractory Glioblastoma models

Poster Number: 763

Date: November 12, 2021

Posters Related to Evofosfamide Hypoxia-Reversal Agent in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors

Title: Disrupted oxygen supply and tumor hyper- oxygen consumption contribute independently to prostate cancer immune privilege

Poster Number: 622

Date: November 13, 2021

Title: Hypoxia reduction in tandem with anti-angiogenic therapy remodels the PDAC microenvironment and potentiates CD40 agonist therapy

Poster Number: 730

Date: November 13, 2021

About ImmunoGenesis, Inc.

ImmunoGenesis is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company re-envisioning "cold" tumor treatment. Our deliberate drug development strategy is based in the pathology of cold tumors. We are crafting sophisticated, science-driven immune therapies to transform cold tumors into hot tumors by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. For more information about the company, visit www.immunogenesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "will," "could," "believe," "plan," "expect," "target," "continue," "to," and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and/or effectiveness of evofosfamide and the ability of evofosfamide to achieve the desired results whether as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

William Tanner, PhD

Chief Financial Officer

203-517-8577

bill.tanner@immunogenesis.com

Jennifer Guinan

Sage Strategic Marketing

610-410-8111

jennifer@sagestrat.com

